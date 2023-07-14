Enjoy the magical Golden Days of July

News-Miner Opinion: Events such as the Grand Parade make the city sparkle with electricity as scores of floats wend their way through downtown Fairbanks in celebration of our historic mining traditions. Who can resist the appeal of the Rubber Duckie race as some 8,000 little fellers drop at the Wendell Ave. Bridge into the Chena River?
The Golden Days celebration pays homage to the brave and sometimes foolhardy miners of the early 1900s who discovered paydirt and inadvertently founded a town destined to endure.
The delights of July in Fairbanks hardly end with Golden Days. You can fill your calendar with fun things to do. Catch the rollicking Golden Heart Revue musical at the Palace Theatre or a weekend performance of Romeo and Juliet at Jack Townshend Point at UAF, which runs through July 30. Put on your walking shoes and stroll through Pioneer Park, the Georgeson Botanical Garden, or the Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge trails.
Should you wish to get out of town, Chena Hot Springs Resort is a little over an hour away, and Denali about three hours away, including a stopover in historic Nenana. Are you a little more adventurous? You can book a full-day excursion with a guided Arctic Circle adventure or a charter fishing tour out of Valdez.
These are the times that excite the souls of local residents and visitors alike. One thing is for certain, the month of July in Fairbanks and the Interior is as good as gold.