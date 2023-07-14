 Skip to main content
Enjoy the magical Golden Days of July

News-Miner Opinion: Events such as the Grand Parade make the city sparkle with electricity as scores of floats wend their way through downtown Fairbanks in celebration of our historic mining traditions. Who can resist the appeal of the Rubber Duckie race as some 8,000 little fellers drop at the Wendell Ave. Bridge into the Chena River?

The Golden Days celebration pays homage to the brave and sometimes foolhardy miners of the early 1900s who discovered paydirt and inadvertently founded a town destined to endure.

