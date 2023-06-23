Encouraging Fairbanks Police Department to consider recruitment and retention ideas of experts

News-Miner opinion: Retention in many professions, from schoolteachers to law enforcement, is a concern not only in Fairbanks but nationwide. The Daily News-Miner views our residents as supportive of the Fairbanks Police Department.
Nonetheless, FPD personnel are experiencing serious morale issues over concerns such as overworking, overtime exhaustion, endless patrol car shifts, few special assignments, staff resignations, and an aging workforce, with some officers eligible for retirement by 2025. The most recent count shows a scant 29 FPD members now showing up for work. The city needs more than a dozen FPD replacements.
True as well, crime exists and even thrives in Fairbanks due to such issues as drug and alcohol abuse, domestic altercations, and gun violence. The safety and well being of Fairbanks and the police department remain a major concern of this newspaper.
We feel troubled over the recent announcement that come August there will be little or no police department response to calls for four hours per day (8 a.m. to noon). We envision insufficient help available from the department to combat crime and to assist those injured in traffic accidents and mishaps.
The News-Miner is aware of the Foundation Research Associates (FRA) “Police Recruitment and Retention Summit” to be held Aug. 6-8 in Las Vegas. While we have no knowledge of the success or failure of this summit or events like this, we encourage FPD to continue to look at different recruitment and retention ideas. This summit (or another like it) may help solve some of our police staffing issues.
Speakers include experts in police officer recruitment, strategic engagement experts, personnel and training experts, professionals in digital marketing and support operators. Sessions include using social media and technology to engage new and potential recruits. Other sessions explore how to attract top candidates to make police forces more diverse.
While not a panacea, we believe attendees from the mayor’s office, Fairbanks City Council and the Fairbanks Police Department might come away from this summit with renewed energies, new strategies and plausible solutions not previously considered.