 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Encouraging Fairbanks Police Department to consider recruitment and retention ideas of experts

News-Miner opinion: Retention in many professions, from schoolteachers to law enforcement, is a concern not only in Fairbanks but nationwide. The Daily News-Miner views our residents as supportive of the Fairbanks Police Department.

Nonetheless, FPD personnel are experiencing serious morale issues over concerns such as overworking, overtime exhaustion, endless patrol car shifts, few special assignments, staff resignations, and an aging workforce, with some officers eligible for retirement by 2025. The most recent count shows a scant 29 FPD members now showing up for work. The city needs more than a dozen FPD replacements.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.