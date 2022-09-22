 Skip to main content
Emergency preparedness is a year-long endeavor

News-Miner opinion: On Sunday, a 4.5 earthquake hit near Fairbanks, the third noticeable earthquake to strike the Interior in 10 days. Luckily, none of the three were large or caused damage.

The remnants of Typhoon Merbok started battering the western coast of Alaska on Friday, and by Sunday, villages along the Bering Sea were cleaning up debris from their beaches while assessing flood and wind damage to their homes and communities. In all, about 21,000 residents of western Alaska were impacted by the storm.

