Emergency preparedness is a year-long endeavor

News-Miner opinion: On Sunday, a 4.5 earthquake hit near Fairbanks, the third noticeable earthquake to strike the Interior in 10 days. Luckily, none of the three were large or caused damage.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok started battering the western coast of Alaska on Friday, and by Sunday, villages along the Bering Sea were cleaning up debris from their beaches while assessing flood and wind damage to their homes and communities. In all, about 21,000 residents of western Alaska were impacted by the storm.
Those events — a series of earthquakes and a powerful autumn storm — serve as reminders that nature strikes without mercy. Sometimes we have a warning, as with an approaching storm. Other times, we know nothing of what’s coming until a tremor starts and doesn’t stop shaking for what seems like an eternity. The lesson to take home is it’s always smart to be prepared for emergencies.
September is Emergency Preparedness Month, and while it’s wise to be prepared wherever you live, it’s especially smart to be prepared in Alaska. All it takes is one strong earthquake, a voracious wildfire or an extreme winter snow event to upend our daily lives. That’s why preparedness is a topic worthy of paying attention to. Ernie Misewicz of the Interior Fire Chiefs Association recommends four steps for you, your family and your community when it comes to preparations:
• Make a plan. Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during and after a disaster.
• Build a kit. Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs of each person or pet should you have to evacuate quickly.
• Low-cost, no-cost preparedness. Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards. Check your insurance coverage to make sure it is up to date.
• Teach youth about preparedness. Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved.
As Misewicz says, being prepared isn’t just about staying safe during a storm or a disaster. It’s also about how to stay comfortable, clean, fed and healthy. In Alaska, that is good advice to which all of us should adhere all year long.