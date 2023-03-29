 Skip to main content
Emergency closure of Alaska king salmon fishing needs solutions based on science

News-Miner opinion updated March 29: March is the time anglers get their last licks at ice fishing and start checking their tackle in anticipation of summer rendezvous to come in pursuit of king salmon. Hope springs eternal that one day they’ll latch onto a 90-pounder and have bragging rights for life and a freezer bulging with tasty red flesh.

Those dreams came to naught this month as the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced with regret that the agency needed to cancel king salmon sportfishing for 2023 in all Cook Inlet waters north of the latitude at Bluff Point. There would be no full freezers, no bragging rights, no chinook, in many cases, period.

