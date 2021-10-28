Eielson's microreactor could be an energy game changer

News-Miner opinion: All of Alaska — especially communities in remote rural regions — will be watching with great interest as the U.S. Air Force builds and brings online its first nuclear microreactor to augment Eielson Air Force Base’s coal-fired energy system.
While the military wants to test the efficacy of using the reactors for power in military operations, many Alaskans will be wondering whether Eielson’s microreactor is the harbinger of clean, less expensive energy for scores of villages heavily dependent on prohibitively expensive diesel and fuel oil and not connected to the established power grid. Alaskans in those areas spend about one-third of their annual income on home energy.
Microreactors can generate up to 20 megawatts of thermal energy and operate independently from the electric grid, the Idaho National Laboratory says. Eielson’s small reactor is expected to produce 1 to 5 megawatts of energy for the military base, southeast of Fairbanks, satisfying only part of its installation’s energy requirements. The reactor is slated to be online in 2027.
Eielson’s Central Heat and Power Plant, built in the early 1950s and powered by coal and oil, is one of five such plants in Alaska — at Eielson, Fort Wainwright, Fairbanks, the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Healy. Eielson’s plant generates up to 15 megawatts daily in cold weather and consumes in the neighborhood of 374 million pounds of coal annually. That is about 187,000 tons of coal each year, or, with each Alaska Railroad hopper carrying about 100 tons of coal from the Usibelli mine, about 1,870 loaded hopper cars.
It is no surprise the military is showing such interest in microreactors. Advances in technology and size reductions could provide the military with readily available power generation in battlefield conditions and in remote areas that now require diesel-powered generators, along with their attendant security, maintenance and logistics issues.
The Air Force says the Eielson microreactor will not be hooked up to the state’s commercial power grid and will be smaller than most of the state’s coal-fired generation plants — small enough to be transported inside a shipping container.
The Eielson reactor would be the military’s second nuclear power plant in Alaska. The Army Corps of Engineers is moving to decommission and dismantle Fort Greely’s 20.2 megawatt SM-1A, located near Delta Junction, which went on line in 1962 to provide heat and electricity for Fort Greeley and was shut down in 1972.
Technology has advanced by leaps and bounds in the decades since SM-1A went into operation, but in a world still wary of nuclear plants after the 1986 meltdown of the Chernobyl reactor in the U.S.S.R, many may wonder: Are the microreactors really safe? The military says they are earthquake-proof, refueled off-site, designed to cool without outside power and do not contain enough nuclear material to present a meltdown hazard. Additionally, there are no plans to store or refuel nuclear material in Alaska, the Air Force says.
All of that, along with the possibility of energy production with little-to-no pollution, could make the reactors even more appealing in some remote areas, but the idea of installing small nuclear reactors — suitcase nukes, some call them — in rural Alaska is nothing new.
Japan’s Toshiba Corp., beginning in 2005, wanted to join with Galena, a tiny community on the Yukon River, to install a nuclear mini-power plant — the Toshiba 4S, or the Super-Safe, Small and Simple reactor — as a demonstration project. The plant was to be manufactured off-site by Toshiba, delivered to Galena and was expected to run for three decades, providing 10 megawatts of electricity at about one-fourth of what that power would cost with diesel generation.
The idea stalled in 2011 and was abandoned.
The military — and all of Alaska — may learn much about how the new generation of microreactors will operate in standalone, Arctic conditions. Success of the project could signal the beginning of a new era of clean, affordable energy being available in the far reaches of the state.
With power so expensive in rural Alaska, that is exciting.