Drivers who flout school bus regulations pose a danger to children

The Daily News-Miner pleads with all drivers to not only obey all school-bus regulations, but to be especially careful when children are picked up for school or let off at home.

It also is important that parents get their children ready for the bus on time. Late children force a driver to miss the day’s pickup schedule and may bait an impatient driver into running past a standing bus.

