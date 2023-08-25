Drivers who flout school bus regulations pose a danger to children

The Daily News-Miner pleads with all drivers to not only obey all school-bus regulations, but to be especially careful when children are picked up for school or let off at home.
It also is important that parents get their children ready for the bus on time. Late children force a driver to miss the day’s pickup schedule and may bait an impatient driver into running past a standing bus.
Parents also need to talk to their children about safety concerns. Students should never stand in the street to await a bus, and horseplay that puts a child in possible harm’s way while waiting cannot be tolerated.
Likewise, children must never bolt as the bus approaches. They must be taught to wait patiently until the driver signals traffic to halt and safely opens the passenger entry door. When they get off the bus children must look to the left and to the right in case a distracted driver does pass the stopped bus.
In the United States from 2011 to 2020, there were 1,009 fatal school transportation crashes. The majority were pedestrians. Over half those killed were between the ages of five and ten, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
We hope you’ll drive as if every child on the bus were your child.