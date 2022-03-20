Don Young's unapologetic legacy: Working for Alaska

News-Miner opinion: Rep. Don Young’s stature loomed large. Not quite as big as Denali but close.
Ever the icon of Alaska, his time in office as the state’s lone representative helped shape us into what we are today.
Young died Friday as he was returning to Alaska with his wife, Anne, to participate in a campaign event. Even at 88, he was preparing for another bid to keep the seat he held in Congress. He already had the title of longest-serving member; he wanted two more years.
The Dean of the House, as he was known because of his seniority, served for a historic 25 terms. Twenty-five. That in itself is a feat, a testament to the years of history Young witnessed and partook in. A 1973 black and white photo of Young with President Richard Nixon meeting about the trans-Alaska pipeline relays that history — that since he won a special election in March 1973, Don Young always looked out for Alaska.
During those terms, he fought for Alaska and its success, using his clout and influence to make sure Alaska was known — and funded with federal dollars. That funding brought Young much criticism over the years, but like so much of his criticism, rarely did it stick. He was known throughout political circles, both on the state and federal level, for his personality, work ethic and love of the North.
His time in Congress produced a legacy of projects for the state, from the trans-Alaska pipeline to the infamous Bridge To Nowhere. He supported reforming marijuana laws, voted for reparations for Japanese Americans imprisoned during World War II, and in later years, acknowledged the urgency in fighting climate change.
Colleagues from across the political spectrum recognized his passing Friday, releasing statements on social media recognizing the towering force that was Don Young. His fellow delegation members — Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Dan Sullivan — heralded his achievements, with Sullivan noting that “his spirit — authentic, tenacious, indomitable, a man of the people — epitomized our great state ...”
That same spirit — gruff, unapologetic — drew as many detractors as it did fans. Young was often perceived as caustic in his bluntness, something with which the modern era saw as at odds with his being in public office in Congress. Regardless, he was Alaska’s teflon politician, seemingly not letting detractors slow his passion: working for Alaska.
Rep. Don Young was truly iconic. He was a voice of Alaska, as rugged and independent a politician as the state he called home. There will never be another like him.