 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Don Young's unapologetic legacy: Working for Alaska

1973- Congressman Don Young, Nixon (copy)

President Nixon meets with Alaska legislators and congressmen, all Republicans, to discuss the trans-Alaska pipeline project in August 1973. With Nixon from left are Rep. Don Young state Sen. Keith Miller of Anchorage, House Speaker Tom Fink of Anchorage, state Sen. President Terry Miller of Fairbanks, state Sen. Cliff Grob of Anchorage, state Rep. Selwyn Carroll of Fairbanks and U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens. file photo

 File photo

News-Miner opinion: Rep. Don Young’s stature loomed large. Not quite as big as Denali but close.

Ever the icon of Alaska, his time in office as the state’s lone representative helped shape us into what we are today.

Young died Friday as he was returning to Alaska with his wife, Anne, to participate in a campaign event. Even at 88, he was preparing for another bid to keep the seat he held in Congress. He already had the title of longest-serving member; he wanted two more years.

The Dean of the House, as he was known because of his seniority, served for a historic 25 terms. Twenty-five. That in itself is a feat, a testament to the years of history Young witnessed and partook in. A 1973 black and white photo of Young with President Richard Nixon meeting about the trans-Alaska pipeline relays that history — that since he won a special election in March 1973, Don Young always looked out for Alaska.

During those terms, he fought for Alaska and its success, using his clout and influence to make sure Alaska was known — and funded with federal dollars. That funding brought Young much criticism over the years, but like so much of his criticism, rarely did it stick. He was known throughout political circles, both on the state and federal level, for his personality, work ethic and love of the North.

His time in Congress produced a legacy of projects for the state, from the trans-Alaska pipeline to the infamous Bridge To Nowhere. He supported reforming marijuana laws, voted for reparations for Japanese Americans imprisoned during World War II, and in later years, acknowledged the urgency in fighting climate change.

Colleagues from across the political spectrum recognized his passing Friday, releasing statements on social media recognizing the towering force that was Don Young. His fellow delegation members — Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Dan Sullivan — heralded his achievements, with Sullivan noting that “his spirit — authentic, tenacious, indomitable, a man of the people — epitomized our great state ...”

That same spirit — gruff, unapologetic — drew as many detractors as it did fans. Young was often perceived as caustic in his bluntness, something with which the modern era saw as at odds with his being in public office in Congress. Regardless, he was Alaska’s teflon politician, seemingly not letting detractors slow his passion: working for Alaska.

Rep. Don Young was truly iconic. He was a voice of Alaska, as rugged and independent a politician as the state he called home. There will never be another like him.

Recommended for you

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.