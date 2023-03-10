 Skip to main content
News-Miner Opinion

Dishing out support for our seniors

Meals on Wheels

The “It Takes A Village” campaign is the theme for Meals on Wheels, which helps feed local seniors.

News-Miner opinion: Many residents of pioneer age remain in their own homes thanks to the limited assistance of institutions like the Fairbanks Senior Center and its Meals on Wheels program for people over the age of 60. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner endorses without reservation the current fundraiser for the Center’s Fairbanks Meals on Wheels, the aptly titled “It Takes a Village” campaign.

The campaign is part of the ongoing community partnership that allows our seniors to enjoy hot meals, have their welfare checked, and enjoy face-to-face social interaction. Absent Meals on Wheels, doubtless a higher percentage of Fairbanks elderly would be malnourished, isolated, and, eventually, totally dependent and moved out their residences.

