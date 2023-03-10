Dishing out support for our seniors

News-Miner opinion: Many residents of pioneer age remain in their own homes thanks to the limited assistance of institutions like the Fairbanks Senior Center and its Meals on Wheels program for people over the age of 60. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner endorses without reservation the current fundraiser for the Center’s Fairbanks Meals on Wheels, the aptly titled “It Takes a Village” campaign.
The campaign is part of the ongoing community partnership that allows our seniors to enjoy hot meals, have their welfare checked, and enjoy face-to-face social interaction. Absent Meals on Wheels, doubtless a higher percentage of Fairbanks elderly would be malnourished, isolated, and, eventually, totally dependent and moved out their residences.
Center Executive Director Darlene Supplee calls Meals on Wheels “a lifeline for services.”
The number of meals served reflects “a Silver Tsunami,” the fast-growing number of Fairbanks residents over 60. The number of meals in two years increased by 10,000 meals to the present total of 74,000 delivered meals.
The current campaign stresses the long history of Meals on Wheels. The program began in 1972.
You can contribute online at the web site of the Fairbanks Senior Center, or you can make a pledge by phoning 907-452-2562. The Center’s goal is to collect $50,000. March 27 to 31 is designated “In Memory of Week.” Donors may make a donation in the name of anyone living or dead.
Even better, if you have a little time and the inclination, we ask you to consider joining Meals on Wheels as a volunteer delivery driver or a wellness caller. The various positions are outlined on the Center’s web site.
Remember, it takes a village. Show your support by volunteering to be a villager.