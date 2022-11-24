Despite a grim week, we still give thanks

News-Miner opinion: It is a week that has come to represent thankfulness, the traditional kickoff to the holiday season during which we are reminded to put others before ourselves. This week — Thanksgiving week — will be hard for a lot of families across the United States as two mass shootings just days apart have robbed those families of their sons, daughters, siblings and spouses.
It’s a hard time to be thankful.
Despite the tragic events in Colorado and Virginia, it is still important to be thankful. It is a hard balance to achieve — grieving for a nation, whether personally impacted or not by one of the two mass shootings — and remaining thankful. The dichotomy of the two is as big as the meals some of us will gorge on today. It’s an odd disconnect for sure, on this, a day of thanks.
Yet in light of those two tragic events, it is important we acknowledge both our grieving and our thanks. One might seemingly overshadow the other as it is easy to hone in on the tragic, the bad, the unthinkable. That’s where that hard-to-balance aspect comes in — the knowledge that we should still be thankful, even in trying times when our nation seems torn apart.
Some might ask what could we possibly be thankful for? That depends on you. What are you thankful for? What do you hold dear today that you should acknowledge, whether aloud around the table with family or friends, or in a moment of reflection silently ruminating on all that you have achieved?
Whether aloud or internal, stop for a moment today and acknowledge that thankfulness. Now, carry it with you through the end of the week and into next month. Don’t let it stop there, either. Recognizing our thankfulness is a task that should come more than one week per year, let alone one day. It’s a sentiment worthy of recognizing often, one we tend to do not often enough.
On this, a day of thanks, let’s stop for a moment and honor that — and remember to carry it forward through the end of the year and into the new.