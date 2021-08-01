Defense secretary’s visit highlights Arctic importance

News-Miner opinion: With Russia expanding its military reach into the Arctic in what The New York Times refers to as a nascent Very Cold War, it is no surprise U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J.
Austin visited military installations near Fairbanks on his way to the Indo-Pacific region.
Alaska, after all, is America’s point of the spear as Russia, China and other nations look north for natural resources, transportation corridors and military advantage as the changing climate makes reaching and transiting the region more possible.
Austin, a retired four-star general appointed to the top Defense post by President Joe Biden, was accompanied by Sen. Dan Sullivan and Maj. Gen. Brian S. Eifler, commanding general of the U.S. Army Alaska, during his visit. He toured Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base, meeting with military and community leaders and underscoring the Arctic’s importance to the Defense Department.
“It truly is a place that ... will help us in our efforts to create capacity and capability that allows us to do what we set out to do in increasing the competitive edge with adversaries like China and Russia,” he said during his visit.
Defense officials note Alaska is home to some of this nation’s most advanced military aircraft — including F-22 Raptors and F-35 Lightning IIs — along with ground-based missile defense sites and combat-ready units prepared for cold-weather and mountain warfare.
Russia is seeking to secure its ever-expanding northern coastline freed of ice as the changing climate warms the region, and it wants to open a shipping route from Asia to Europe, the Northern Sea Route, where it hopes to require payments for pilots and icebreaker escorts. It also is busy refitting some of its older, Cold War facilities in the Arctic and building new ones.
“Russia is refurbishing Soviet-era airfields and radar installations, constructing new ports and search-and-rescue centers, and building up its fleet of nuclear- and conventionally powered icebreakers,” Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell, a Pentagon spokesman, told CNN.
“It is also expanding its network of air and coastal defense missile systems, thus strengthening its anti-access and area-denial capabilities over key portions of the Arctic,” he added.
China in 2018 proclaimed itself a “near-Arctic state” and claims it “enjoys such rights as scientific research, freedom of navigation, and overflight, fishery, cable-laying and resource development in the Arctic high seas,” defensenews.com reports. It gradually is expanding its Arctic footprint.
China’s interests in the Arctic mostly are economic, but it also is collaborating with Russia on the Northern Sea Route, energy projects and possible financing for Arctic infrastructure.
With the northern polar region becoming a contentious hotspot for highly militarized and competitive interests, it is likely Alaska and Fairbanks will receive increased Defense Department attention and spending in the future.
It would be surprising if Austin and other department officials did not find themselves spending much more time in the state as it is cast in an ever more important role on the international stage.