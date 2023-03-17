Defending the state's fisheries

News-Miner opinion: The trolling industry is an integral part of Alaska’s fisheries and economy, generating up to $85 million in the state’s Southeast. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner knows and appreciates that fact, and we are gratified to learn the Alaska state Legislature also knows that its fisheries are in need of protection.
The Alaska Legislature recently unanimously passed House Joint Resolution 5 to recognize the importance of trolling and to offer public support after an activist organization, the Washington-state based Wild Fish Conservancy, sued the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, claiming trolling is leading to the extinction of orcas in Puget Sound.
“We as a Legislature must defend the state’s resources and the Alaskan way of life,” said Sarah Vance, chair of House Special Committee of Fisheries immediately before the vote. Members of the Legislature blamed Puget Sound industrial pollution for the diminished number of orcas and pointed to studies claiming Alaska’s orca population is thriving.
Trolling as an industry existed in the Alaska territory over a century ago. Today, skilled anglers use lures to harvest deep-water king salmon, also known as chinook.
The News-Miner urges the Wild Fish Conservancy to withdraw what we see as a frivolous lawsuit. At the same time, we applaud the state Legislature for its symbolic vote showing unswerving support for Alaska’s fisheries and trolling industry.