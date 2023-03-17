 Skip to main content
Defending the state's fisheries

News-Miner opinion: The trolling industry is an integral part of Alaska’s fisheries and economy, generating up to $85 million in the state’s Southeast. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner knows and appreciates that fact, and we are gratified to learn the Alaska state Legislature also knows that its fisheries are in need of protection.

The Alaska Legislature recently unanimously passed House Joint Resolution 5 to recognize the importance of trolling and to offer public support after an activist organization, the Washington-state based Wild Fish Conservancy, sued the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, claiming trolling is leading to the extinction of orcas in Puget Sound. 

