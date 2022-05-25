Consolidating elections is a sensible move

Meanwhile, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly already is mulling an ordinance offered by member Frank Tomaszewski to move the borough’s elections, also now in October, to November. The Fairbanks City Council has approved a resolution supporting the October date.
Linking the borough’s elections to state and federal elections in November, beginning in 2023, would boost efficiency and voter turnout, Tomaszewski says. A public hearing on his proposal is scheduled Thursday in borough chambers.
If the borough were to switch its elections to November, the Assembly contests, borough mayor, service area boards, the school district Board of Education and the Interior Gas Utility board would be included. The change would not affect municipal elections in North Pole and Fairbanks.
The Fairbanks City Council sees potentially thorny problems in a borough election change, from clashing with the city’s calendar year budget cycle to mail-in ballot confusion. Moving the borough’s election also could leave the city of Fairbanks facing increased costs if it maintains its October election. The tab now mostly is picked up by the borough.
Council members Valerie Therrien and Lonny Marney contend moving the borough elections to November would impose a burden on the city and require a charter change. Councilman Jerry Cleworth says Tomaszewski’s proposal “doesn’t work for the city.”
The question of moving outlier local elections to November, marrying them with state and federal elections, certainly is not new. It periodically comes up elsewhere, in cities such as Anchorage, where municipal elections are scheduled in April.
Unions and other special interests tend to support such stand-alone elections because they afford them an opportunity to get the most bang for their buck — to concentrate their efforts in elections with embarrassingly anemic voter turnouts. Others who oppose moving such elections to November argue local candidates’ messages are lost in the cacophony of state and federal election campaigns; that campaign funding for local political races is harder to come by if elections are in November; and, voters can easily be confused.
Proponents of moving outlying elections to November argue consolidating local elections with state and federal contests in November is a less costly, more efficient way to hold elections and less confusing for voters. Their most powerful argument, however, is a good one. They say moving elections to November will, indeed, increase voter turnout.
Given the miserably low turnouts of the most recent Fairbanks city elections — only 15.6% of its registered voters cast ballots last year, 17.7% in 2020 and 18.6 the year before that — consolidating elections to increase voter participation seems a sensible and reasonable course.
The borough’s 20.9% turnout last year and its 22.4% turnout the year before are nothing to write home about. Hopefully, the borough, and the city, will see the benefits of an invigorated electorate and do what is necessary to get more people to the polls and a more representative result for all of us.