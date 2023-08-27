 Skip to main content
Compassion for the homeless deserves applause

News-Miner opinion: The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner commends the combined partnership of the Our 2 Cents (OTC) nonprofit advocacy group and VIP Dry Cleaners and Laundromat to offer free showers and laundry service to people in need. Instead of indifference, the homeless of Fairbanks who use these free services are finding compassion and humanity.

In many cases, VIP even gives away toiletries. We also commend the many other Fairbanks organizations that work so hard to reach out and help the homeless with food, temporary shelter, and so much more.

