Compassion for the homeless deserves applause

News-Miner opinion: The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner commends the combined partnership of the Our 2 Cents (OTC) nonprofit advocacy group and VIP Dry Cleaners and Laundromat to offer free showers and laundry service to people in need. Instead of indifference, the homeless of Fairbanks who use these free services are finding compassion and humanity.
In many cases, VIP even gives away toiletries. We also commend the many other Fairbanks organizations that work so hard to reach out and help the homeless with food, temporary shelter, and so much more.
Among the many problems facing the homeless in Fairbanks is the overwhelming difficulty of putting up a decent appearance to apply for a posted job or even to look into a mirror to maintain some semblance of self-respect. Those that use the service come in looking defeated, especially the first-time homeless, but after cleaning up with shampoo, soap and razor there is a new air of hope about them. Given the shortage of service workers in Fairbanks, this is a service that also benefits the greater community.
We particularly thank those in the community who donate a set amount of money every month to OTC on a subscription basis, as well as a small number of local businesses acting in partnership with the charity. The showers and laundry program is one of several benevolent services that OTC undertakes since its founding in 2017.
We fully understand that this charitable effort is not a final solution to solving homelessness in Fairbanks, but it is an important start to help those living out of cars or under bridges.
Homelessness in Fairbanks is one of the more visible problems accompanying the city’s housing crisis with its high rents and, particularly, the lack of affordable housing units.
Finally, we are sure many readers are reluctant to give a few dollars to those who approach cars at a box store exit and elsewhere since there is no way to know if the money might be spent on alcohol or drugs. Sending a monthly check to one of the many Fairbanks nonprofits that benefit the homeless guarantees that donor dollars will be used in the best way possible.