Collaborative efforts aid the survival of the Tongass

News-Miner opinion: The Tongass National Forest became a major story in late January after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) repealed the 2020 Alaska Road Rule. As a result, the world’s largest intact temperate rainforest will remain roadless. The news was welcomed by the tribal groups of Southeast Alaska, environmentalists and many residents.
However, we believe this is a good time to make readers aware of the threat to the Tongass National Forest caused by warming that has been ongoing for a long time and is going to get worse in decades ahead.
In a 2021 news release, USDA announced that it continues to collaborate with multiple partners including the Forest Service, tribal governments, and municipalities “to preserve Alaska’s expansive, increasingly rare, old-growth temperate rainforest.”
Our view is that collaboration is needed now more than ever. The best science research declares that the Tongass is going to endure increasing stresses in the near future and distant future.
The facts are indeed stark. Alaska, in the last 60 years, has warmed more than twice as fast as all other states. The rise is an average of 3 to 4 degrees Fahrenheit.
As a result, the Tongass boreal forest will face with absolute certainty the perils of rampant insect infestations such as spruce beetles, bigger and more devastating forest fires, decreases in soil moisture, earlier spring snowmelts with flooding, and rising permafrost temperatures. Already the state is facing the reality of a decline in key tree species such as yellow cedar.
Unquestionably, the Tongass will try to adapt. The great uncertainty is just how resilient this national treasure can become.
One thing is for certain. Existing solutions are inadequate. We believe the best biological researchers need to be supported financially by state and federal entities. The boreal forest ecosystem will face transformation. We can only hope and trust that the aforementioned collaborations will result in fruitful new research and solutions.