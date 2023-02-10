 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Collaborative efforts aid the survival of the Tongass

News-Miner opinion: The Tongass National Forest became a major story in late January after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) repealed the 2020 Alaska Road Rule. As a result, the world’s largest intact temperate rainforest will remain roadless. The news was welcomed by the tribal groups of Southeast Alaska, environmentalists and many residents.

However, we believe this is a good time to make readers aware of the threat to the Tongass National Forest caused by warming that has been ongoing for a long time and is going to get worse in decades ahead.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.