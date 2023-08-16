 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Classroom attendance is essential for student success

Meinert’s stated goal comes on the heels of dire findings by a Stanford University researcher in partnership with the Associated Press that tracked available absenteeism data in 40 states to find that roughly a quarter of U.S. students were absent too often during the 2021-2022 school year, the last year surveyed.

We were dismayed to learn from survey data that Alaska led in absenteeism overall, with nearly half of the state’s students missing significant amounts of school. More troubling, Alaska Native students’ rate of absenteeism was even higher overall at 56.5%.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.