Classroom attendance is essential for student success

Meinert’s stated goal comes on the heels of dire findings by a Stanford University researcher in partnership with the Associated Press that tracked available absenteeism data in 40 states to find that roughly a quarter of U.S. students were absent too often during the 2021-2022 school year, the last year surveyed.
We were dismayed to learn from survey data that Alaska led in absenteeism overall, with nearly half of the state’s students missing significant amounts of school. More troubling, Alaska Native students’ rate of absenteeism was even higher overall at 56.5%.
Such abysmal attendance rates clearly defeat conditions essential for student success. At the elementary school level, poor attendance derails even the best efforts of educators to attain success through the 2022 Alaska Reads Act that Gov. Mike Dunleavy hopes will have all Alaska children reading at grade level by the third grade.
A failure to show up for classes means increased chances of children dropping out by age 16, let alone actually graduating and going on for further study or getting a future dream job. The school district certainly cannot do this alone. The pandemic is behind us. A case of sniffles should not keep children home.
The reality expressed in figures released by our school district is that chronic absences increased by one-third in the district from 2019 to 2023. There is no question that such a discouraging spiral must be reversed.When students who have missed so much work do return to the classroom. Their lack of knowledge and preparation puts an additional burden on overworked teachers. There can be no more frustrating question to a teacher upon a truant’s return than “Did I miss anything while I was gone?”Moreover, fellow pupils with sterling attendance surely tap their heels in frustration as school skippers try to catch up on missed work.Students who choose to stay in school must be in classes at least 95% of the time as Superintendent Meinert wishes. Anything less is unacceptable.