Campaign's dismissal of election questions disenfranchises the public

News-Miner opinion: News organizations sending questionnaires to candidates running for office is a staple of election season. Questions are sent out, candidates respond, the answers are usually presented word for word in the candidate’s voice.

That’s why Monday’s statement issued by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s reelection campaign stating that the governor will not answer written questions from at least two Alaska media outlets is a head scratcher at the least and an affront to voters at the most.

