Campaign's dismissal of election questions disenfranchises the public

News-Miner opinion: News organizations sending questionnaires to candidates running for office is a staple of election season. Questions are sent out, candidates respond, the answers are usually presented word for word in the candidate’s voice.
That’s why Monday’s statement issued by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s reelection campaign stating that the governor will not answer written questions from at least two Alaska media outlets is a head scratcher at the least and an affront to voters at the most.
Election-year questionnaires provide a snapshot of candidate stances on issues. The Dunleavy campaign’s argument is that veteran officials like the governor, former Gov. Bill Walker and former legislator Les Gara — who are three of 10 candidates running for governor of Alaska — already have established records compared to lesser known candidates, therefore they do not need to partake in Q&As.
Not every voter has time or the means to research a candidate’s vote or speech from year’s past. Opinions shift over time. A candidate’s view four years ago, as we all know, might be wildly different than what they hold today. To assume that all Alaskans will be aware of a shift in a candidate’s position smacks of shortsightedness and elitism by the campaign.
Monday’s statement says reporters can request an interview with the governor for election coverage. That’s a great offer, one we’re glad to take them up on, but it misses the mark of election questionnaires. Articles delve deep into the weeds; election surveys provide a 30,000-foot view of the landscape. The voter needs to see everything on the horizon, which is what candidate surveys provide — a side-by-side comparison of each candidates’ stance on an issue in their own words.
The campaign’s and/or governor’s refusal to answer questions does a disservice on two levels. First, it lacks transparency. In an age where a meme is taken as a fact and misinformation runs rampant, putting your stance on record is a solid idea no matter how many times. Secondly, it disenfranchises the most important people out there: you, me, us, the voters. Limiting voters from making an informed decision about each candidate is a disruption of democracy.
In a June 6 poll by Pew Research Center, 65% of adults — including nearly identical shares in both parties — say that “all (15%) or most people (50%) who seek office at the local, state or federal level do so to serve their own personal interests.” Just 21% say all or most people who run for office do so in order to serve their communities.
The Dunleavy campaign’s refusal to participate will do nothing more then continue to erode the public’s trust in elected leaders serving their communities.