Call for drilling at Willow driven by U.S. need for oil

News-Miner opinion: The Daily News-Miner’s considered viewpoint on the National Petroleum Reserve’s Willow site is that President Joe Biden’s administration should approve drilling for oil on Alaska’s North Slope. We hear the call for action of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) to inspire Alaska to lead the nation in energy production with the Willow Project and to build back up the country’s oil reserves.
Murkowski spoke during an Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing regarding global energy security at this time of the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
The Willow site, leased by mega-giant ConocoPhillips of Texas, is expected to be ongoing the next 30 years, and it is expected to produce 600 to 629 million barrels of oil. The Alaska House also supported drilling on the North Slope. Moreover. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Alaska’s federal delegation opine that the U.S. should drill.
Murkowski said approving Willow conveys a message Alaska would be doing its best to improve national security. She said the Willow Project is “in an area where we are poised to refill that pipeline that we built in the mid-70s.” Murkowski said economic development of the North Slope can and will bring short- and long-term benefits for the state, nation, and federal government. A ton of jobs are about to breathe life into the state’s economy. An employment surge makes us recall the rush of workers to Alaska 50 years ago for pre-construction jobs with the trans-Alaska pipeline system.
Most compellingly, places in the world where oil resides such as Russia and Saudi Arabia can’t be counted on as helpmates to the U.S., but they can be expected to try bullying tactics on oil-hungry America. It cannot be ignored that electric vehicle independence is years away and, for now, our businesses and homes run on oil. ConocoPhillips stated its experts estimate oil will be processed at Willow for more than three decades.
The entire process to date has been stringent, and federal law in this matter demands high standards to protect the environment. A compromise required by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) shrunk the original blueprint from five to three sites for drilling. Other compromises went along with that in terms of reductions in transportation needs associated with the project.
The News-Miner has considered the passionate pleas of environmentalists. While we approve of oil development on the North Slope, we also urge the Environmental Protection Agency to enforce protections to safeguard the Arctic. The News-Miner duly notes that along the pipeline are grasses and plants providing forage for wildlife.
Alaska has long provided natural resources to the state and nation. The project is in capable hands of professionals who know the complexities of this work and will adhere to ethical principles. ConocoPhillips brings to Willow decades of experience working with oil in the North Slope.
Sen. Murkowski has delivered a call for action on Willow. Our position is that Alaska needs and wants the Willow Project to go forward.
We anticipate the Biden administration will elect to drill in the North Slope. The nation’s need is now and tomorrow.