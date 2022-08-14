Broadband access to rural Alaska is past due and welcome

It’s being touted as a game changer by tribal leaders, online aficionados, and state and elected leaders.
And it likely will be a game changer for rural Alaska. Previously, the logistics of hooking up a Bush village to the high-speed online world were mediocre at best. Slow download speeds, dropped connections, high costs, lack of internet reception — these and more all impact rural Alaskans trying to connect to the online world. In the Bush, downloading a simple text-based page can take hours. Here in Fairbanks, that same page would take seconds.
Doyon President/CEO Aaron Schutt called the announcement “our moment that will bring our communities into the modern digital area.” Sharon Hildebrand, vice president of the Tanana Chiefs Conference Board of Directors, called internet access in the villages severely limited at best. “We have been operating at a very low level compared to urban areas,” she said.
Doyon is joining with internet provider Alaska Communications to start the process. It won’t be immediate, though, and it will come in three phases as the broadband infrastructure backbone spreads from Fairbanks outward. Five villages — Fort Yukon, Tanana, Rampart, Stevens Village and Beaver — will be part of the first to link to services in the first phase of expansion, likely within two years. The overall idea is connect up to 20 communities along the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers by the time the project is complete.
When we look ahead, the options seem limitless: educational opportunities, telehealth and medical care, employment potential, all that and more will likely increase as the project comes to fruition. All of those are positives from expanding broadband.
As the modern era relies more and more on being online, the use of $50.6 million in federal money to connect rural Alaska to the world and the world to rural Alaska is a welcome expansion.