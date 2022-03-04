Board of Game decisions will impact all of Alaska

News-Miner opinion: When the Board of Game adjourns its nine-day meeting on March 12, Alaska’s hunting regulations could change dramatically.
This, of course, is a bit of hyperbole as the board’s role is to conserve and develop our wildlife resources. It does, however, underscore an important point: When a state board is meeting to consider proposals that impact our lives, especially hunting and subsistence, it’s a good idea to pay attention.
The Board of Game, a seven-member faction whose members are appointed by the governor, is tasked with adopting and revising regulations and policies that guide the management of Alaska’s wildlife resources under the Department of Fish and Game. The board is meeting for nine days in Fairbanks at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge, with today, Saturday and Sunday set aside for public input on 264 different proposals that, in one way or another, impact hunting, harvesting and subsistence issues across the state.
Proposals can be found online at adfg.alaska.gov, and cover, well, just about everything — from the opening and closing of seasons, to bag limits, to how the animal is harvested, among others. Issues are sometimes contentious; think bear baiting, changes to trapping regulations, aerial wolf control, antlerless moose hunts and the use of planes to locate Dall sheep, all of which are issues of note in the Interior. Some proposals are sure to garner attention, such as allowing the use of dogs to hunt big game and collect wounded fur-bearing animals like fox and lynx, establishing a targeted hunt for the Fortymile caribou herd, eliminating community hunts and expanding bear baiting. One proposal of cultural distinction calls for prohibiting the harvesting of white animals, like an albino moose or an albino bison, if it violates Alaska Native spiritual beliefs.
Other proposals, while not shrouded in controversy, might rank high on the “huh, how about that” scale. For example, by the time the meeting ends, we Alaskans might be allowed to possess an emu without a permit (as is the norm in the 49 other states) or be allowed to release sterilized feral cats into the wild.
Ultimately, though, the nine-day Board of Game meeting is held with the best of intentions in mind — to manage our wildlife resources for the maximum benefit of future generations. That’s why we, and you, should be paying attention.
What happens in the next nine days will impact the state and hunters for years to come — for better or worse.