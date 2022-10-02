 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ballot propositions come with a potential impact

News-Miner opinion: Voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their picks for school board, the city councils of North Pole and Fairbanks, the mayor of the city of Fairbanks, and Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly members. Also wedged onto the ballots are four propositions — two from the city of Fairbanks and two from the borough — that have not drawn much attention so far.

On the city side, the propositions are financial: the city’s tax cap and property tax exemptions.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.