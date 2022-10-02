Ballot propositions come with a potential impact

News-Miner opinion: Voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their picks for school board, the city councils of North Pole and Fairbanks, the mayor of the city of Fairbanks, and Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly members. Also wedged onto the ballots are four propositions — two from the city of Fairbanks and two from the borough — that have not drawn much attention so far.
On the city side, the propositions are financial: the city’s tax cap and property tax exemptions.
City of Fairbanks Proposition A asks voters to restore the city’s tax cap to its original 1989 language and remove a fixed property tax rate cap of 4.9 mills. The fixed rate has prevented the city from collecting all of its entitled tax revenue in some years, making it hard to adjust for inflation.
Proposition B asks voters to raise the residential property tax exemption from $20,000 to $50,000, which will match the borough’s exemption rate.
The two city propositions are intertwined. Voters would need to approve Proposition A in order for Proposition B to successfully pass.
On the borough side, voters will be asked whether to reenact the borough’s tax cap (Proposition 1) and to consider the makeup and composition of the assembly (Proposition 2).
A “yes” vote on Proposition 1 reenacts the tax cap, which limits the maximum allowable tax revenues for the borough. If passed, it may not be modified or changed within two years. A “no” vote defeats the measure, meaning the Borough Assembly can modify tax revenues.
Proposition 2 stems from the Census, taken every 10 years. Currently, Borough Assembly members are elected at-large. Proposition 2 asks if the assembly shall continue to be elected at-large or change to a district method, meaning nine separate community areas or districts (one for each assembly seat) would be created with each assembly member coming from a distinct district.
A “yes” vote on Proposition 2 keeps the assembly at-large. A “no” vote eliminates the at-large status and creates representation by district.
By nature, propositions rarely garner the lion’s share of media attention as candidates tend to take the spotlight. That’s unfortunate as propositions can carry a big impact (for better or worse) on our lives.
Before you walk into your polling spot on Tuesday, read up on the measures and their potential impacts. It’s always best to be an educated voter.