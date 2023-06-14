Averill Thayer made his own trails as he went

Alaska as a territory and the 49th State has had no shortage of rugged individualists, seemingly invincible outdoor adventurers, and passionate environmentalists devoted to keeping the Arctic ecosystem unaltered. Yet even so, Averill Thayer, the longtime range manager for the Arctic National Wilderness, stood out among all of them as a redoubtable battler to afford generations to come an authentic wilderness experience.
His death in May at age 97 was lamented by many old timers in the Interior. Agree with him or not on his unswerving “greenie” views about Alaskan environment issues, most respected the sincerity of his convictions and determination to keep a vast area of the state as wild as it could be kept.
Friends described him as taciturn, but he knew how to get a point across when his dander was up. A journalist from the Lower 48 approached him in 1976 to ask why he objected to allowing a single pipeline in that wilderness. Thayer’s reply was emphatic and visual. It was akin to taking a “razor blade across the Mona Lisa” painting.
He was like so many sportsmen in Alaska. A lover of hunting, fishing, and trapping, as a range manager he followed and enforced U.S. Bureau of Sport Fisheries and Wildlife game rules to the letter in order to ensure that future generations would harvest salmon, hunt the caribou, and trap fur-bearing critters of the wild. A bush pilot and son of an amateur photographer from Indiana who used an old washtub to develop photos, he flew, trekked and climbed as much of the Arctic Natural Wilderness as anyone ever has or will do. A married man, he nonetheless needed his solitude. He lived alone for a time as the only human being then on remote Kalgen Island in Cook Inlet, Kenai Peninsula Borough. He and wife June shared a mutual passion for the outdoors in general and Alaska in particular.
Averill began his career in the spring of 1951, assuming duties in law enforcement, research and survey work. As interest in Alaska’s wilderness from developers and visitors expanded, he increasingly became involved in more and more complicated habitat management decisions and the fight to preserve endangered and threatened species. There were times he would not bend. He was adamant there would be no erection of signs or building of trails in the wilderness he managed. Doing so back in 1971 kept the number of official visitors to the park as a minuscule 75 a year.
Quiet and modest, he nonetheless gave his time freely to outdoor journalists celebrating the beauty and majesty of his chosen domain.
Asked by a reporter what he loved most about patrolling an 8.9 million acre preserve, Thayer said this: "Climb up a mountain some summer night and watch the midnight sun swoop down toward the horizon and then up again. I probably enjoy that sight more than any other."
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner notes the passing of a legend. Safe journey to the other side, Averill.