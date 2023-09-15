Autumn's proud tradition: the Equinox Marathon

News-Miner opinion: We at the News-Miner welcome the hardy residents and visitors participating Saturday in the tradition of the Equinox Marathon. Runners will race over some of the most grueling terrain in the Interior, albeit the most scenic as well. In addition, many others from 8 to 72 will walk or run to the finish marker.
We think it is amazing that the race leader or leaders likely will register times just under three hours, but we feel getting to the course’s end in the allowed 10 hours without bonking out is quite an accomplishment as well. No wonder the Weather Channel ranked the Equinox the ninth most difficult marathon in the world.
We commend not only the participants but also the race officials and volunteer support groups who help give the event its reputation as a premiere marathon. Without the guidance of staff, a number of people surely would wander off course.
We admire the way the top runners devise various strategies from starting line to their last burst of speed with the skill of chess masters. The best keep from breaking out of the pack too fast and control their pace all the way through the 26.2 mile course.
We particularly salute the first-time marathoners, praising their dedication and fortitude while training for this monumental endurance test. This is a big day and no matter how hard you prepared, you’re likely to have a case of nerves.
Whether you are a participant, volunteer or spectator, we wish you all a banner day at this great Fairbanks tradition.