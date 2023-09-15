 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Autumn's proud tradition: the Equinox Marathon

2018 Equinox Marathon

news-miner file photo

Trail markers line the course during the Equinox Marathon, September 15, 2018.

 Eric Engman

News-Miner opinion: We at the News-Miner welcome the hardy residents and visitors participating Saturday in the tradition of the Equinox Marathon. Runners will race over some of the most grueling terrain in the Interior, albeit the most scenic as well. In addition, many others from 8 to 72 will walk or run to the finish marker.

We think it is amazing that the race leader or leaders likely will register times just under three hours, but we feel getting to the course’s end in the allowed 10 hours without bonking out is quite an accomplishment as well. No wonder the Weather Channel ranked the Equinox the ninth most difficult marathon in the world.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.