Athletes ready to leap all hurdles in Palmer today and Saturday

News-Miner opinion: Today, track athletes of all sizes and abilities converge on Palmer High School for the ever-exciting state track meet. They are giving their all in every event. At the end of the two-day event featuring eight different schools from Region VI, some school and individual personal bests will be set and the best of the best will enjoy bragging rights until the next state meet.
Every athlete has a reason to be proud. They have qualified because they performed their very best in state regional meets. Also busting with pride are their coaches— and rightly so. Many of the athletes would not have a chance at standing proud at a podium to receive medals without the support and savvy of their coaches. Also important was the strength and backing of parents, friends and fans.