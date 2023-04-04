 Skip to main content
As the population of Fairbanks ages, Timber Creek is a valuable addition

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner welcomes a much-needed senior living center. The Timber Creek Senior Living Center opened Feb. 28 and held a gala ribbon-cutting ceremony last Saturday.

The two=story facility has 68 beds and reposes on 8 acres surrounded by woods. We see a definite need for facilities like this in Fairbanks and across the state. The 147,504 Alaskans aged 60 or more make up more than 20 percent of the state's total population of 736,556, according to 2020 statistics. About one in five Fairbanks residents fits that 60+ demographic, according to a recent study.

