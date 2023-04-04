As the population of Fairbanks ages, Timber Creek is a valuable addition

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner welcomes a much-needed senior living center. The Timber Creek Senior Living Center opened Feb. 28 and held a gala ribbon-cutting ceremony last Saturday.
The two=story facility has 68 beds and reposes on 8 acres surrounded by woods. We see a definite need for facilities like this in Fairbanks and across the state. The 147,504 Alaskans aged 60 or more make up more than 20 percent of the state's total population of 736,556, according to 2020 statistics. About one in five Fairbanks residents fits that 60+ demographic, according to a recent study.
The greying of Alaska's citizenry has been nothing short of notable. The 60+ population exploded by 68% between 2010 and 2020, according to the Alaska Commission on Aging.
Also of interest, Alaska's 85+ population increased 57% between 2010 and 2020.
The aging population poses challenges for our borough and state in terms medical care, various services and housing. However, the borough and state certainly benefit from the collective experience these citizens have to offer. Many of the seniors give time after retirement to volunteer in the community.
With that, we send a warm welcome to Timber Creek and expect that its citizens will receive nothing but the best of care.