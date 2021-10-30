As redistricting nears its end, make your voice heard

News-Miner opinion: With time running out to redraw the state’s election map to accommodate population changes since the 2020 census, the five-member Alaska Redistricting Board is scheduling a statewide call-in public hearing today to get the public’s take on proposed changes.
Six proposals are under consideration: two were created by the board; one by the Senate Minority; one by the Doyon Coalition; one by Alaskans for Fair and Equitable Redistricting; and one offered by Alaskans for Fair Redistricting.
The independent board — created by a 1998 constitutional amendment aimed at making it more nonpartisan — faces a Nov. 10 deadline to release its final proclamation detailing Alaska’s new election districts.
The board’s members include Bethany Marcum of Anchorage and Budd Simpson of Juneau, tapped by Gov. Mike Dunleavy; John Binkley of Fairbanks, appointed by former Senate President Cathy Giessel; Anchorage’s Nicole Borromeo, appointed by former House Speaker Bryce Edgmon; and, Nome’s Melanie Bahnke, appointed by former Alaska Chief Justice Joel Bolger.
Theirs is not an easy job. Federal law requires that congressional and legislative districts have substantively equal populations, compactness and contiguity, while preserving political subdivisions and communities of interest.
Alaska’s geography and far-flung population centers often present unique problems in drawing district lines, with boundaries sometimes stretched, pummeled and contorted into doughnut- or amoeba-like shapes to meet the criteria, often stretching not only the imagination, but credulity itself.
In the end, multiple members of the same political party can be redistricted into running against each other. Seats can disappear. A Republican suddenly can find himself or herself in a heavily Democrat district — and vice versa. The balance of political power can shift in the blink of an eye as the district lines zig and zag. All that usually ignites political fireworks during and after such a process, complete with howls of gerrymandering and rank partisanship from Democrats and Republicans alike, almost inevitably followed by a trip to the Alaska Supreme Court.
While the panel’s work certainly will leave a deep and lasting imprint on Alaska politics until the next census, and as its efforts have stirred fire and smoke in political circles, many Alaskans seem satisfied to watch from the sidelines.
It is well beyond time for ordinary Alaskans to get involved in the process that will have such an impact on the state’s politics, finances and political direction. Redistricting, after all, is about all of us, not just politicians.
The board has had more than two dozen public hearings across the state, and Saturday’s telephone hearing is the second-to-the-last scheduled. The final public hearing is in Cordova on Monday.
You can still have your say. Go to the board’s website, akredistrict.org, and take a look at the six maps being discussed. Suggest your own changes. Draw your own map. Then call in at 844-586-9085 today between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and speak your mind.
Do not be bashful. Redistricting is a subject worth your time.