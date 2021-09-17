As patience wears thin, legislators head back to Juneau — again

News-Miner opinion: At the end of the Legislature’s third special session this year, lawmakers finally agreed to pay every Alaska resident a $1,100 Permanent Fund dividend. How it will be funded remains unsettled.
A disappointed Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who had been seeking a $2,350 dividend, called the $1,100 payout a “partial” payment, but said he would not veto the “half measure.” Instead, he ordered lawmakers into a fourth special session beginning Oct. 1 to work on a long-delayed fiscal plan and “the rest of this year’s PFD.”
Left undone so far after three special sessions: No formula change for future dividend payments; no plan to fund a new formula; no longterm fiscal plan; no action on the governor’s plan to enshrine the dividend in the Alaska Constitution; and no spending limit. After the session ended Tuesday, many Alaskans are left to wonder why they bothered to send these folks to Juneau.
Apparently, they cannot get their work done in either the 90-day session overwhelmingly mandated by voters in 2006 or the 121-day limit contained in the Alaska Constitution. It is no surprise. The House could not even begin work for the first 30 days of the regular session in January because representatives could not agree on who would run the show in that chamber. Thirty days down the drain.
It took lawmakers two special sessions — one six days long, the other 30 days in duration — simply to agree on a state budget, averting a state government shutdown by a scant three days.
The third session, which ended Tuesday night, produced almost nothing except the $1,100 dividend. Lawmakers did make the time to kill Senate Bill 3006, which would have allowed health care providers to prescribe medications via telehealth systems without an in-person exam. You might think it would have been a shoo-in as it was badly needed by rural Alaska residents. Instead, it died in a blizzard of Covid-related amendments.
Alaskans are beginning to wonder: Why, if there is not enough money for a full Permanent Fund dividend, are we paying these guys to sit in Juneau and do so little?
Make no mistake, the marathon special sessions are costing a pretty penny. The Alaska Legislative Affairs Agency says the tabs for them “historically” have been between $20,000 and $30,000 per day, depending on “duration and scope.”
The cost for this year’s first two special sessions — 36 days total — reportedly was in the neighborhood of $900,000. Using the $30,000-a-day guesstimate, the third legislative session’s price tag, for 30 days, easily could be in the neighborhood of another $1 million.
While Alaska stumbles into its fourth special session this year, keep in mind that legislatures in Texas, Montana, Nevada and North Dakota — with populations totaling more than 34 million people — convene only in odd-number years and manage to get their business done.
We expect more from our representatives and senators. What we are getting is less. It just costs us more.