As cuts loom, Fairbanks school board faces hard decisions

News-Miner opinion: Budget season is a tense time for any organization. When that organization has a lot of moving parts each wanting funding and more than 1,700 employees advocating for their departments, some decisions will draw more scrutiny than others.
Such is the challenge before the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education, which finds itself with a $19 million budget deficit to balance for fiscal year 2022/23. The school district faces a number of underlying complications like declining enrollment, static state funding and the Covid-19 pandemic. Each issue has played a part in recent board decisions, such as closing three elementary schools, reducing the number of teachers and staff, and shifting sixth grade students from elementary to middle school.
On the chopping block is the district’s elementary school orchestra/band program and nine secondary school librarian positions. Administration is considering expanding middle school music programs if the decision is made to dissolve elementary orchestra and band. Secondary school librarians could be cut or reassigned to classroom teaching positions. Those are both options which have drawn considerable discussion from parents and educators. Included in that, the district administration proposed cutting three athletic coordinator positions at high schools while maintaining a district-wide athletic director.
The consensus of the board is to preserve music in the regular budget if possible as the board recognizes the value of music ed, such as increased IQ and math skills in students, learning coordination and team work, and improved standardized test scores. Librarian and athletic positions are still under consideration for elimination.
It should be noted the district has worked to mitigate cuts by proposing to use $10.6 million in CARES Act funds — federal money that was part of a 2020 economic stimulus in response to the pandemic — to keep 121 overall positions this year, including 30 classroom teachers and 36 elementary teacher assistants, but that money only lasts so long. The remaining $4.5 million in CARES funding will run out after FY 2024. That leaves hard decisions before the board, including what to fund with the remaining CARES Act money, what to include in the normal budget and, ultimately, what to cut. These decisions will come next week, when the board meets March 21 for a work session, followed by a vote on March 23.
We recognize it is a hard call. School districts want what is best for students when it comes to academics and enrichment. The reality is, however, that with a shrinking enrollment and stagnant state funding, tough decisions will have to be made, some of which are sure to displease parents, students and staff. If a solid fiscal baseline is not established now for the district’s future, we can expect more educational challenges and cuts to programs in coming years.