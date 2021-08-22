As Covid cases increase, a hospital is pushed to the limit

News-Miner opinion: No matter what some vocal Alaskans may think about Covid mandates, masks and vaccinations, the numbers tell a stark story: The Delta variant of the virus, which spreads as easily as chickenpox, is beginning to have a devastating effect on the state’s medical community.
Foundation Health Partners, a community owned and operated health care system, composed of Tanana Valley Clinic, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Denali Center, is a case in point.
Dr. Angelique Ramirez, its chief medical officer, told the News-Miner last week:
“With many acutely ill patients and not enough employees, the hospital is getting strained and isn’t able to take transfers from outlying communities. They also can’t transfer their patients out because other Alaska hospitals are also overwhelmed.”
Statewide, there have been more than 79,000 cases of Covid-19 reported since March of last year, with more than 440 dead. Alaska remains on a high alert level, and there was a 48% increase in reported cases last week over the previous week. In Fairbanks, there have been 8,571 cases reported, with 63 deaths. It is not getting better. It is getting worse.
Ramirez and other doctors are saying younger and sicker patients are showing up at hospitals in greater numbers. The thing they have in common? Most arrive unvaccinated.
As we have mentioned before, from Jan. 1 to July 31, 94% of all reported Alaska Covid-19 cases, along with 94% of all virus hospitalizations and 97% of all Alaska Covid deaths, involved those who were unvaccinated. It seems nearly impossible to ignore or discount those numbers. They clearly suggest the fully vaccinated are less likely to contract the virus. If they do, they are less likely to be hospitalized, and, if hospitalized with the virus, they are less likely to die.
While some are debating whether we should be vaccinated, wear masks or do any of the other things we can do to curb the spread of Covid-19, consider that the increased numbers of hospitalized Covid patients means overburdened hospitals, reduced numbers of staff for other services and a looming medical crisis.
“We have already been having staff take extra shifts, and take extra shifts, and take extra shifts repeatedly,” Ramirez says. “Being in crisis has become our new norm, and that’s not long term sustainable. It’s not even really sustainable in the short term. It’s actually kind of scary.”
While many are anxious to argue the efficacy of vaccinations, mask wearing, washing of hands and social distancing because, in their view, those actions have little effect, it is hard to ignore that they seemed to do the trick until the Delta variant exploded on the scene.
It would seem to us that taking rudimentary, responsible precautions can go a long way toward protecting our loved ones and us from the virus as well as averting a medical crisis. What will happen if we do not?
As Ms. Ramirez puts it so well: “It’s actually kind of scary.”