Another name joins the Distinguished Citizen list

News-Miner opinion: For 39 years now, the Midnight Sun Council of the Boy Scouts has honored an Interior Alaskan for that person’s contributions to Fairbanks. Sometimes it’s a singular individual; other times it might be a couple sharing dual honors. Regardless of it being one honoree or two, there is always one factor in common — that person’s work toward bettering life in the Tanana Valley.
This year, Steven Ginnis joins a long list of names carrying the title of Distinguished Citizen. Ginnis is the executive director of the Fairbanks Native Association and the traditional chief of Fort Yukon, a post he has held for 14 years.
His accomplishments are many. Ginnis has served as president and board member of Tanana Chiefs Conference and has held leadership positions at the Interior Regional Housing Authority, Denakaanaga Inc., the Alaska Inter-Tribal Council, Doyon Limited, the Council for Athabascan Tribal Governments, the Yukon Flats School District, the city of Fort Yukon, and the National Congress of American Indians.
The Rev. Anna Frank was on the committee that nominated Ginnis. “What I’ve seen is he tried to be the leader that people wanted and needed. I believe he’s done that,” she said.
Ginnis will be in good company. Previous honorees include some notable names, many of whom are still known today for their service. Previous honorees who Ginnis will take his place among include Earl A. Cook, 1983; Paul Gavora, 1984; Leo Schlotfedlt, 1985; Grace Schaible, 1986; Earl Beistline, 1987; Joseph Usibelli, 1988; Jeff Cook, 1989; Jo Ryman Scott, 1990; Art Buswell, 1991; William Ransom Wood, 1992; Richard Wien, 1993; Frank Chapados, 1994; Francis McGuigan, S.J., 1995; Mary Jane Fate, 1996; Paul Gavora, 1997; Michael T. Cook, 1998; Paul and Jane Massey, 1999; Harry “Red” Porter, 2000; Bill Stroecker, 2001; Betty Everts, 2002; Skip Cook, 2003; Mary Binkley, 2004; Glen Hackney, 2005; Richard and Anna Frank, 2006; Dennis and Mary Wise, 2007; Chuck and Carolyne Wallace, 2008; Jim Lund, 2009; Michael Powers, 2010; Dermot Cole and Terrance Cole, 2011; Nancy Hanson, 2012; Robert Groseclose and Barbara Schuhmann, 2013; Mike and Peggy Pollen, 2014; Bert and Becky Bell, 2015; C.B. Bettisworth and Karen Perdue, 2016; Mike and Peggy Ferguson, 2017; Jo and Steve Heckman, 2018; Bernie Karl and Connie Parks-Karl, 2019; and Glenner Anderson and Jerry Evans, 2021.
The event, which takes place tonight in the Gold Room at the Westmark Hotel and Conference Center, does more than honor a citizen leader. It also supports our local Boy Scouts, a group comprised of young Alaskans who share many of the same values as the leaders they have honored.
One of those core values is that leadership is key to a good community. That’s something both Ginnis and the Boy Scouts share, and it’s a good reason to recognize them both.