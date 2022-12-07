 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Another name joins the Distinguished Citizen list

News-Miner opinion: For 39 years now, the Midnight Sun Council of the Boy Scouts has honored an Interior Alaskan for that person’s contributions to Fairbanks. Sometimes it’s a singular individual; other times it might be a couple sharing dual honors. Regardless of it being one honoree or two, there is always one factor in common — that person’s work toward bettering life in the Tanana Valley.

This year, Steven Ginnis joins a long list of names carrying the title of Distinguished Citizen. Ginnis is the executive director of the Fairbanks Native Association and the traditional chief of Fort Yukon, a post he has held for 14 years.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.