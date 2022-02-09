Anne Zink's handling of the pandemic is worthy of Alaska's support

News-Miner opinion: If you are among the majority of Alaskans who believe Dr. Anne Zink has done a great job under trying circumstances in the state’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic you might be surprised to learn she has become the target of bitter political sniping.
Zink, as Alaska’s chief medical officer at Ground Zero in the state’s fight to combat the virus, is a lightning rod for the anti-vax movement and critics of the state’s response to the pandemic. The latest round of bashing — and the escalating attacks include physical threats, Zink says — erupted after it was learned Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy nominated her in November for an American Medical Association Outstanding Government Services award.
“Her work has saved thousands of Alaskans, kept our society safe, and consistently provided data-driven recommendations ... ,” Dunleavy’s laudatory nominating letter says.
The nomination triggered politically charged accusations that Dunleavy has been too supportive of Zink or not supportive enough. She must go, many in the more conservative wing of the Republican Party are quick say. And soon. For his part, Dunleavy, who appeared during a constituent meeting in January in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough to perhaps soften his support of Zink, later said he fully supports her and “should have been clear.”
That is not what some wanted to hear. Conservative gubernatorial candidate Rep. Christopher Kurka, a Wasilla Republican challenging Dunleavy, launched a “Fire Anne Zink” petition and says he would sack her on the first day of his administration, were he to win the upcoming election.
Kurka is not alone. Any Republican bold enough to support the Dunleavy administration’s handling of the pandemic or Zink’s contributions quickly is labeled a RINO, or Republican In Name Only.
Zink’s sin? She recommended wearing masks. She recommended vaccines. She has put forward recommendations offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Neither she nor Dunleavy have ordered statewide mandates for masks or vaccines or tried to undercut health strategies. That approach, too, has drawn fire, notably from the Left.
What remains is a vocal minority with patently political aims attacking Dunleavy, Zink and the thousands of health care professionals who work daily to keep the rest of us safe.
There can be no doubt — none — that this state’s health care workers and first responders, along with Dr. Zink, deserve our gratitude, our thanks and every accolade and award we can possibly muster. Many Alaskans are alive today because they have given so much themselves. To reduce their efforts and successes in the face of extreme danger to themselves to simple name-calling — RINO, indeed — and crass politics is beyond the pale. It is nothing short of shameful.
Winners of the American Medical Association’s public service awards will be announced Feb. 15 at the Grand Hyatt Washington in Washington, D.C. Taking home the medical association’s honor would confirm what many of us already feel — that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink already is a winner, title or not.