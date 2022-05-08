 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

An international dissolution: The Yukon Quest breaks up

  • Comments

News-Miner opinion: It was a little like watching a longtime couple break up over social media. One half of the couple didn’t see the split coming and was blindsided by the news. Meanwhile, the rest of us scrolled by in amazement, muttering, “Wow, wasn’t expecting that."

That is kind of what happened when the Alaska side of the Yukon Quest board of directors broke up with the Yukon side of the board last week, much to the surprise of the sled dog race’s Canadian counterparts and the rest of the world.

After the two boards reached an impasse regarding a potential rule change during an April 29 executive board meeting, the Yukon side believed it was just a temporary rough patch. The Alaska board decided to call it quits. The one-sided decision to part ways effectively put an end to a multi-decade partnership and the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race.

As is often the case in public, messy breakups, the issue on the surface was technical but touched on deeper philosophical differences between the boards. The Yukon board wanted to increase the amount of rest mushers are required to take, while the Alaska side believed doing so would alter the spirit of the Yukon Quest as an endurance race.

The parting of ways marks the end of an era for both dog mushing and for Fairbanks. Yukon Quest mushers took off from the Chena River in 1984, with Sonny Lindner making history 12 days later as the race’s first winner when he crossed the finish line in Whitehorse, Yukon.

While it is disappointing to see the termination of the world’s longest international sled dog race, the split also presents exciting new opportunities for Alaska mushers to create and focus on their own race.

And as in every breakup, friends took sides. Some mushers, such as 2022 Iditarod champion and three-time Quest winner Brent Sass, believed the split was a smart move and applauded the Alaska board’s decision.

While some believe it is time to move on, the two boards’ inability to work together and come to a compromise undoubtedly marks a disheartening dissolution to the international partnership and a staple Fairbanks winter event.

Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.

Recommended for you

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.