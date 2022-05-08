An international dissolution: The Yukon Quest breaks up

News-Miner opinion: It was a little like watching a longtime couple break up over social media. One half of the couple didn’t see the split coming and was blindsided by the news. Meanwhile, the rest of us scrolled by in amazement, muttering, “Wow, wasn’t expecting that."
That is kind of what happened when the Alaska side of the Yukon Quest board of directors broke up with the Yukon side of the board last week, much to the surprise of the sled dog race’s Canadian counterparts and the rest of the world.
After the two boards reached an impasse regarding a potential rule change during an April 29 executive board meeting, the Yukon side believed it was just a temporary rough patch. The Alaska board decided to call it quits. The one-sided decision to part ways effectively put an end to a multi-decade partnership and the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race.
As is often the case in public, messy breakups, the issue on the surface was technical but touched on deeper philosophical differences between the boards. The Yukon board wanted to increase the amount of rest mushers are required to take, while the Alaska side believed doing so would alter the spirit of the Yukon Quest as an endurance race.
The parting of ways marks the end of an era for both dog mushing and for Fairbanks. Yukon Quest mushers took off from the Chena River in 1984, with Sonny Lindner making history 12 days later as the race’s first winner when he crossed the finish line in Whitehorse, Yukon.
While it is disappointing to see the termination of the world’s longest international sled dog race, the split also presents exciting new opportunities for Alaska mushers to create and focus on their own race.
And as in every breakup, friends took sides. Some mushers, such as 2022 Iditarod champion and three-time Quest winner Brent Sass, believed the split was a smart move and applauded the Alaska board’s decision.
While some believe it is time to move on, the two boards’ inability to work together and come to a compromise undoubtedly marks a disheartening dissolution to the international partnership and a staple Fairbanks winter event.