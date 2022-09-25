 Skip to main content
Among food security concerns, be wary of an invasive bureaucracy

It’s a topic, too, that’s been on Gov. Dunleavy’s radar for some time as well, one he’s talked about with residents and reporters, alike. The latest spoke in the food security wheel is Alaska Executive Order No. 338, which took effect Sept. 16 under the governor’s authorization. The order establishes the Office of Food Security, created with a mandate to boost and promote local food production. The office will be the “first point of contact for interested parties who are in the business of agriculture, mariculture, food processing, and other related industries,” the executive order reads. It also includes directives for state departments, naming various goals assigned to the Division of Agriculture, Fish and Game, Department of Commerce, Department of Education and Early Development, Department of Corrections, and Department of Military and Veterans’ Affairs.

The office comes on the heels of the Alaska Food Security and Independence Task Force, a 20-person panel created earlier this year in response to supply chain disruptions. The task force’s goal? Developing ideas for how to increase all types of food production and harvesting in Alaska.

