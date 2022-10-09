Alaska Legislature gets a social media policy update

News-Miner opinion: The Alaska Legislature recently got an update to its social media policy, and this is a good thing. Its previous policy was put in place in 2011 — 11 years ago. In social media time, 11 years is ancient history. So it’s a wise move that the Legislative Council, a joint House-Senate panel, voted 8-3 to adopt new rules governing the tweets, likes and faves of our legislators.
Within the updated rules — technically they’re guidelines more than set in stone rules — are such caveats as legislators should not talk state business on a personal page but rather an official page, and if a legislator does create an official page, they are instructed to “not open the account to comments or other interactions with the public.”
This is, overall, good advice. Given the tenor of some social media users and today’s political climate, not engaging with an online troll is the best thing any of use can do. And if you’re on social media, you know exactly the type of trolls who slide into your DMs, harassing, cursing and belittling you.
The policy goes on to state, “If you choose to ignore the above guideline, then do not filter, delete, or hide any comments and do not block or ban any persons.” If a legislator removes a constituent comment or blocks a person on social media, they may forfeit state-paid legal protection, should a lawsuit arise.
To co-opt a trendy word, that’s where things get problematic.
Anyone in the public realm who has had to deal with the online playground bully, be it in a private message or on a comment thread, should be allowed a course of action. Blocking is the easiest method and most reasonable answer to eliminating the venom so many of us, public officials or otherwise, are subject to online. The argument is by blocking a person, that person has been prohibited from reaching their elected representative. That line of thinking is, frankly, silly.
Pick up the phone. Write a letter. Call in and testify during a legislative committee meeting. Organize a march in front of the capitol building.
Their are numerous ways to contact elected officials other than firing off a tweet rich in four-letter words. It’s when social media is used to harass and attack that the issue of communication becomes a problem. Blocking the digital playground bully should be an option afforded legislators. If you were to stroll into a city council meeting, yell at the mayor nonstop, and drop the kind of language that would make a sailor blush, there’s little chance you’d get to hang out for hours on end and disrupt the council meeting.
Why should the digital meeting place be any different?
Of course, these guidelines are just that — guidelines. Fairbanks Sen. Click Bishop made a good observation on the policy, which he voted for: It could be amended in the future.
“I’m not being flippant here to my colleagues, but it’s not the Ten Commandments,” he said. “It’s not written in stone, and it can be reviewed by the 33rd Legislature.”
The 33rd Legislature might want to consider the senator’s words. Given social media’s propensity for anonymous harassment, and given the division in today’s political world, that troll isn’t going away anytime soon.