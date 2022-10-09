 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alaska Legislature gets a social media policy update

News-Miner opinion: The Alaska Legislature recently got an update to its social media policy, and this is a good thing. Its previous policy was put in place in 2011 — 11 years ago. In social media time, 11 years is ancient history. So it’s a wise move that the Legislative Council, a joint House-Senate panel, voted 8-3 to adopt new rules governing the tweets, likes and faves of our legislators.

Within the updated rules — technically they’re guidelines more than set in stone rules — are such caveats as legislators should not talk state business on a personal page but rather an official page, and if a legislator does create an official page, they are instructed to “not open the account to comments or other interactions with the public.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.