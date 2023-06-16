 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Addressing the decline in salmon run numbers

News-Miner opinion: Reports from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, as well as from Indigenous peoples across our state and Canada, continue to expose disheartening record-low runs of chum and king salmon. The dwindling numbers for all salmon runs amount to an economic crisis for consumers and the fish industry, but are particularly devastating for Alaska and Canada Indigenous peoples whose traditional cultural and dietary staple are threatened.

The News-Miner therefore gives accolades the creation of a task force charged with deliberating possible solutions to bring back the once plentiful food source. Clearly, waiting and watching for the runs to return is no strategy at all while an increasing number of bans on subsistence fishing are imposed to try to restore the health of salmon populations. ADFG’s most recent ban closes all salmon fishing in the Yukon River, including subsistence fishing. Not only do so many villages face continuing hardship in the absence of salmon in empty freezers, but a way of life that kept Indigenous families intact is clearly threatened.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.