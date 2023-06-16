Addressing the decline in salmon run numbers

News-Miner opinion: Reports from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, as well as from Indigenous peoples across our state and Canada, continue to expose disheartening record-low runs of chum and king salmon. The dwindling numbers for all salmon runs amount to an economic crisis for consumers and the fish industry, but are particularly devastating for Alaska and Canada Indigenous peoples whose traditional cultural and dietary staple are threatened.
The News-Miner therefore gives accolades the creation of a task force charged with deliberating possible solutions to bring back the once plentiful food source. Clearly, waiting and watching for the runs to return is no strategy at all while an increasing number of bans on subsistence fishing are imposed to try to restore the health of salmon populations. ADFG’s most recent ban closes all salmon fishing in the Yukon River, including subsistence fishing. Not only do so many villages face continuing hardship in the absence of salmon in empty freezers, but a way of life that kept Indigenous families intact is clearly threatened.
The task force is made up of 19 experts appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce in consultation with Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The task force includes Associate Professor Megan McPhee of the University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences. Among the experts are senior members of ADFG, NOAA Fisheries, the Pacific States Salmon Commission, Native villages, the Alaska Native American Fish and Wildlife Society, and the fishing and aquaculture industry.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner applauds the creation of the emergency task force and trusts that its members can come up with solutions to reductions in salmon populations due to such causes as bycatch, overfishing, poaching, bacterial threats, rapid changes in environment and water temperatures, and unknown factors worthy of study.
Thus far, not even seasonal limits and wholesale closing of traditional fishing waters has stopped the decline of salmon in Alaska, Canada and the Lower 48 states.
We, however, see this as an opportunity to use the best minds and the best science to restore our state’s salmon cycle. We are putting our faith in trust in the members of the task force to offer workable solutions.
Handwringing is no longer an option. All-out action is a must.