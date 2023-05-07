 Skip to main content
A written code of conduct for the Supreme Court is owed the people

News-Miner opinion: U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Angus King (I-Maine) introduced legislation requiring the Supreme Court of the United States to pen its own code of conduct. The Daily News-Miner editorial board read the news with interest. Our conclusion is that we support the need for the Supreme Court to publish a clear, significant and self-enforceable code of conduct on its own.

We at the Daily News-Miner clearly see a cause for public concern with the Supreme Court’s moral compass given an associate justice’s acceptance of pricey gifts from an influential person without customary self-disclosure.

