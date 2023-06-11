 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A troubling appointment to the University of Alaska Board of Regents

News-Miner opinion: Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s appointment of former Alaska Republican Party chief and political ally Tuckerman Babcock to the University of Alaska Board of Regents is, at best, troubling. There are questions about whether Babcock’s appointment followed the law and there are concerns it replaced a Fairbanks regent on the board with Babcock, a Soldotna resident. Fairbanks, after all, is home to the university’s flagship campus and should have strong representation on the board.

By law, members of the 11-member board established by the state constitution are responsible for University of Alaska system policies and management. They are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Legislature. The law governing all the machinations, Alaska Statute 14.40.150, is clear.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.