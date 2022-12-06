 Skip to main content
A simple device could save your life tonight

News-Miner opinion: The deaths of two North Pole men serve as a tragic reminder that the quest for warmth can have fatal consequences.

Jake Wegner and Robert Brockway, both 40, died Nov. 22 of carbon monoxide poisoning. They were found in a workshop — an enclosed space — along with a third person, an unconscious woman who was taken to a local hospital and who has since recovered. Emergency responders surmise that a generator in a shed attached to the workshop is the likely culprit behind the poisoning. The workshop also contained a woodstove, which was giving off residual heat — a sign that it had been in recent use.

