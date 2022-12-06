A simple device could save your life tonight

News-Miner opinion: The deaths of two North Pole men serve as a tragic reminder that the quest for warmth can have fatal consequences.
Jake Wegner and Robert Brockway, both 40, died Nov. 22 of carbon monoxide poisoning. They were found in a workshop — an enclosed space — along with a third person, an unconscious woman who was taken to a local hospital and who has since recovered. Emergency responders surmise that a generator in a shed attached to the workshop is the likely culprit behind the poisoning. The workshop also contained a woodstove, which was giving off residual heat — a sign that it had been in recent use.
Carbon monoxide — CO — is an orderless, colorless gas created when you burn a fossil fuel. It’s found in the fumes of cars and trucks, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, furnaces and gas ranges, for example. It can easily build up indoors or in poorly ventilated areas and poison people and animals who breathe it in. Symptoms are often described as “flu-like” — a headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Making sure your home has carbon monoxide detectors is one of the best ways to keep you and your family safe from the fatal gas. Not only is it a good idea, it’s state law: “Smoke detection devices shall be installed and maintained in all dwelling units in the state, and carbon monoxide detection devices shall be installed and maintained in all qualifying dwelling units in the state,” Alaska Statute 18.70.095(a) reads. “The smoke detection devices must be of a type and shall be installed in a manner approved by the state fire marshal. The carbon monoxide detection devices must have an alarm and shall be installed and maintained according to manufacturers’ recommendations.”
The devices are inexpensive — a quick Google search shows they’re readily available in Fairbanks, anywhere from $26 to $35 at most stores — and easy to install. If you’re unsure if you’ve installed it correctly or if it’s working correctly, reach out to your local volunteer fire department. Most will schedule a time for a CO monitor inspection, usually at no cost.
If you already have carbon monoxide detectors in your home, don’t forget to keep the batteries up to date. This goes for smoke alarms, too. Using the weekend of Daylight Saving Time — the two weekends per year when we spring forward and fall back — as your bi-annual battery changing date is a smart way to keep your monitor and smoke alarm in top form.
Where you install the monitors will depend on your home. The Alaska Department of Public Safety recommends putting a monitor adjacent to the room housing your boiler, water heater, furnace or other carbon-based heating appliance; putting one near the door attached to your garage or carport; in the hallway next to rooms you sleep in; and in the kitchen if a carbon-based appliance is used for cooking. The Department of Public Safety has more information about CO and CO monitors available to the public online at bit.ly/3iH3v0c.
Winter is far from over in Alaska. There’s no doubt we will be turning up the heat or throwing another log into the woodstove during the next cold spell, or firing up a generator during the next storm-induced power outage. The comfort of heat is a blessing, but it’s one we tend to overlook as something that can be fatal. The carbon monoxide detector you install today could be what saves your life tonight.