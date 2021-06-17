A shortsighted constitutional enshrinement: The future holds too many unknowns to solidify Permanent Fund into state constitution

News-Miner opinion: Gov. Mike Dunleavy is asking lawmakers to send voters a proposed constitutional amendment that would, while restructuring the Permanent Fund itself, enshrine in the Alaska Constitution the calculation used to figure the fund’s annual dividend.
When the vagaries of Alaska’s boom-or-bust revenues or its roller coaster economy are considered, we are unsure the move would be, longterm, a good idea.
Passage of the amendment requires two-thirds support in each the House and Senate to qualify for the November 2022 ballot, and there is much debate in the Legislature about a longterm fiscal plan and the idea to equally divide the revenue from the annual 5% of market value draw between dividends and money for operations.
Dunleavy’s far-reaching Senate Joint Resolution 6 also would roll the fund’s Earnings Reserve, currently holding about $14 billion, into the fund’s corpus and it would deposit the Power Cost Equalization endowment fund into the Permanent Fund and require it be funded each year out of the Permanent Fund market draw.
The statutory dividend calculation was set by the Legislature in the early 1980s, with about half of the Permanent Fund Earnings Reserve annually going to dividends. The other half was available for government but went unused until 2018. The calculation worked until Gov. Bill Walker, hip-deep in red ink, overrode that dividend formula in 2016 to veto about half the $1.4 billion appropriated by the Legislature for dividends.
Anchorage Democratic Sen. Bill Wielechowski sued, challenging Walker’s veto authority. The Alaska Supreme Court sided with Walker, saying the money for dividends was a legislative appropriation subject to veto. The Legislature followed Walker’s lead, and ignored the calculation over the next two years.
It is understandable why those who want to protect the dividend would move to protect it from political change, but, make no mistake, locking the dividend calculation in the Constitution could have dire consequences.
Enshrinement could elevate the importance of the annual payout. It is easy to imagine a time when, as the state finds itself with little-to-no revenue, that the enshrined dividend could become a higher priority than essential state services. That seems almost unthinkable.
The wisdom of enshrining the calculation in what primarily, revenue-wise, is a one-industry state is questionable. It greatly reduces Alaska’s options. What if fiscal conditions change next year, or the year after, or 10 years down the road? What then?
It would seem to us the wiser course would be to let our elected lawmakers deal with crafting laws and finding a workable balance between state expenses and the amount of the annual Permanent Fund dividend.
There are too many economic uncertainties in the future we’re not even aware of now. Simply locking in the calculation is not the answer.