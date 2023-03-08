 Skip to main content
A salute to the men, fans and departing voice of Winter

Bruce Cech

Twitter.com/AKhockeychecker

For 34 years, Bruce Cech was the play-by-play voice of the game for Nanooks hockey.

 Twitter.com/AKhockeychecker

News-Miner opinion: Last Saturday marked the regular season finale for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks. The News-Miner watched the team grow closer and fiercer with each passing game, winning all but one of its last 11 games en route to a 22-10-2 season.

In particular, we wish to recognize the accomplishments of the team’s coach, Erik Largen, and its four departing seniors: Markuss Komuls, T.J. Lloyd, Garret Pyke and Matt Radomsky.

