A salute to the men, fans and departing voice of Winter

News-Miner opinion: Last Saturday marked the regular season finale for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks. The News-Miner watched the team grow closer and fiercer with each passing game, winning all but one of its last 11 games en route to a 22-10-2 season.
In particular, we wish to recognize the accomplishments of the team’s coach, Erik Largen, and its four departing seniors: Markuss Komuls, T.J. Lloyd, Garret Pyke and Matt Radomsky.
Also deserving praise is the loyal fan base of UAF hockey.
Not only did their cheers of support threaten to raise the snowy roof of the Carlson Center each home game, but we note here the sportsmanship of Fairbanks fans.
While unruly fans have been the regrettable new normal at many arenas and stadiums, Fairbanks fans remain a class act.
With few exceptions, fans welcome visiting teams with either scattered applause or silence, never a chorus of boos and invective.
The News-Miner also is privileged to wave a doffed cap and to shout out our sincere thanks to Bruce Cech. For 34 years, “Cecher” was the play-by-play voice of the game for Nanooks hockey. He not only contributed his knowledge of the sport, but his enthusiasm and obvious love for UAF made it clear he called no “routine” games. They all were special to Bruce Cech.
Also highly regarded for his work with ESPN radio sports, Mr. Cech was as much a Nanooks legend as its finest all-time players and coaches. He estimated that he traveled more than a million miles with the team. That made him not only UAF hockey’s voice, but also its heart.
Cech’s booth partner for 15 years, booming voiced public address announcer Ken Vehmeier, wrote a memorable public tribute we share here. “Saturday was [Cech’s] final game at The Carlson Center. Bruce and his wife are moving back to Michigan this summer. It’s been a honor and privilege to work next to this true professional ... You can learn so much by just listening and observing someone work. His preparation and amount of time he puts into each broadcast is astounding ... Cecher ... you will be missed!!!”
The UAF hockey season either continues or ends on March 19 as the coach and team await a decision from the NCAA Tournament selection committee to see if the Nanooks will be one of 16 teams chosen for postseason championship play.
Whether chosen or not, UAF’s 2022-2023 Men of Winter are already champs in our book.