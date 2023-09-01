A salmon loophole in need of closing

After Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, the United States slapped numerous sanctions on the invader. In retaliation, Russia prohibited the importation of seafood caught in U.S. waters, among other prohibitions. Through a technicality, however, Russian salmon and other fish processed in China is allowed to sell in U.S. stores. Much of that money lands back in the pockets of Putin and his oligarchs.
Tons of canned fish ending up in our stores may even increase this year because the total salmon catch in Russia is at record levels for modern times. With more of the season still ahead, fishing trade magazines report that the catch in mid-August was 500,000 tons — twice the totals of 2022. The Russian food agency Rosselkhoznadzor said it hoped in 2024 even more Russian companies will begin to ship salmon to China than the 894 companies who were shipping this year.