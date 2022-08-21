 Skip to main content
A regional airport in Denali area has vast potential

News-Miner opinion: In the Denali Borough, plans and ideas are formulating about a venture that would change that part of Alaska: a regional airport. The impacts of that, if it comes to fruition, will be vast.

A 22-page glossy publication produced by Native corporation Doyon, Limited and presented to the Denali Borough Assembly makes a case for the airport as a way to grow tourism, specifically in highlighting “underexplored visitor opportunities across the state” by providing access to a cultural corridor of experiences.

