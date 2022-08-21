A regional airport in Denali area has vast potential

News-Miner opinion: In the Denali Borough, plans and ideas are formulating about a venture that would change that part of Alaska: a regional airport. The impacts of that, if it comes to fruition, will be vast.
A 22-page glossy publication produced by Native corporation Doyon, Limited and presented to the Denali Borough Assembly makes a case for the airport as a way to grow tourism, specifically in highlighting “underexplored visitor opportunities across the state” by providing access to a cultural corridor of experiences.
“A critical component of this corridor is the desire by Doyon to plan, design, and build a new Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 139 certificated airport to support growing tourism demand for the Denali area in the Interior region of Alaska,” the publication reads.
Doyon has already started working with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities and the Denali Borough in developing concepts for the airport. The publication goes on to include designs and renderings of the runways, terminal and the airport itself, as well as potential sites for the facility.
The idea is, of course, in the very early stages. Nothing has been cemented yet, which means those concepts, designs and ideas will change over time. It could be scrapped altogether, even. It is enticing, however: the idea of flying from Seattle on a Boeing 737 and landing within an hour’s commute of Denali National Park and Preserve. That brings the potential to grow tour company offerings, improve air cargo shipments, and increase medical emergency transfers via air, to name just a few life-changing actions an airport would bring.
Another boon? Jobs. From the design phase, to the permitting and surveying and construction side, to the police, security, fire services and airline agents needed to staff an airport, the project would be an economic driver for Healy and the Denali area. Putting people to work is always welcome.
There is, of course, the likely impact a Denali airport would have on Fairbanks. Visitors could bypass Fairbanks all together, traveling straight from the Lower 48 to Denali. That is something no one wants but it’s a likely reality, one that must be addressed. That’s where collaboration and innovation come in. Want to keep people coming to Fairbanks? Work with chambers of commerce, tour companies, private businesses and the visitor industry to grow tourism in both Fairbanks and Denali. You want to keep the tourists coming, build a better tourist-centric mousetrap. That is a conversation that will, undoubtedly, arise as plans for a Denali airport grow.
“A Direct Destination in the Heart of Alaska” is the tagline on Doyon’s project overview. That sentiment sums up the project and goal that a Denali regional airport would bring. It’s a project worth pursuing.