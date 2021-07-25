A questionable precedent for recall elections

News-Miner opinion: In a long-awaited order explaining its 4-1 ruling more than a year ago upholding a Superior Court ruling clearing the way for Recall Dunleavy initiative signature-gathering, the Alaska Supreme Court laid the groundwork for what a
dissenting justice calls “standardless” recalls in the future.
The 58-page order’s implications are immense and onerous. The high-court’s decision chips away at a governor’s constitutional veto authority, sets a hands-off approach to recalls, and opines the state and courts are to judge only whether the recall proponents’ claims meet legal requirements, not their merits.
The order says, “the state argues that the Division (of Elections) and the reviewing courts should act as gatekeepers to determine which allegations are serious enough to be presented to voters, but it is for the voters — not the Division (of Elections) or the courts — to judge the seriousness of an alleged ground.”
The court’s explanation follows its upholding of the Superior Court ruling that allowed the Recall Dunleavy initiative to begin gathering signatures because its allegations against Gov. Mike Dunleavy jibed with Alaska statutes. The justices at the time said they would explain later.
Now-retired Justice Craig Stowers strongly dissented, saying the court’s action was an overreach and a breach of the Alaska Constitution.
“I urge every legislator to carefully consider the court’s opinion today,” he wrote. “The opinion opens the door to standardless recall petitions. The court repeatedly says that Alaska courts are to apply the ‘prima facie’ standard to recall petition allegations and, accepting the allegations as true, if any logical connection can be made between an allegation and a statutory ground for recall, the petition must be found to be legally sufficient.
“I urge the legislature to, at the least, provide specific statutory definitions for the recall grounds to decrease the opportunity for judicial involvement in what is best done by the legislature — that is, legislating. This is not a partisan issue. The greatly expanded access to recall created by the court’s decision today can and will be used not to actually seek to recall an elected official for cause, but instead to seek to recall an elected official because of disagreements over policy. And in Alaska, disagreement over policy or political philosophy is not a proper subject for recall.”
Barely two months after Gov. Mike Dunleavy assumed office on Dec. 3, 2018, the Recall Dunleavy website was registered — on Feb. 2, 2019. That was about two weeks before his “austerity” budget, with $444 million in vetos, set off political fireworks.
The Division of Elections in November 2019 refused to certify the group’s recall application, saying its four allegations against Dunleavy were not legally or factually sufficient for recall. Recall Dunleavy proponents accused the governor of failure to appoint a judge by the 45-day limit — although he did so within a few days of the deadline — using state money for a state-sponsored political campaign, violating the separation of powers by vetoing $334,700 from the Alaska Court System’s budget after the court struck down a law banning state funding for certain abortions, and a mistaken Medicaid veto.
Stowers, in his dissent, argued there is no constitutional basis for the separation of powers doctrine; that it is implied. He also questioned whether it is possible to determine a governor’s ultimate intent with a veto.
“Of the greatest concern, the court’s opinion holds that the separation of powers ‘doctrine may be violated by a governor’s use of the veto power with the intent of pressuring the courts to rule in a particular way,’ he wrote. “And how is one to determine this malign intent?
“The court says that a recall petition’s mere allegation that the governor ‘improperly used the line-item veto to attack the judiciary and rule of law’ is legally sufficient. The court here makes an egregious error. Nowhere in its opinion does the court actually conclude that the governor’s line-item veto of such a small portion of the court system’s budget violates the separation of powers, nor does the court conclude the governor illegally used the line-item veto to attack the judiciary and the rule of law.”
After the Alaska Division of Elections refused to certify the Recall Dunleavy Committee petition, the group took its case to the Alaska Superior Court, which sided with them in January 2020. The state appealed, but lost, and the high court allowed signature gathering to proceed and later issued its summary judgment.
Responding to the court’s “explanation” of that decision, Dunleavy said:
“The Alaska Supreme Court today issued an opinion that creates a standardless recall process, subjecting elected officials at every level, and across the political spectrum, to baseless, expensive, and distracting recall elections by their political opponents. The court has made it clear that even plainly false allegations of wrongdoing can trigger this process, undermining our election process, and prevents our elected officials from focusing on the many serious issues facing Alaskans.”
The high court’s decision will have a deleterious effect on politics in Alaska, where the recall will become the tool of choice to unseat public officeholders, with charges real and imagined. It will distract from important issues, cost the state time and money, and be used by political parties to undo elections and punish those they disagree with. It will be used as a bludgeon on political opponents.
The Legislature should closely read Stowers’ dissent and move to fix the high court’s mess.