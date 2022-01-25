 Skip to main content
A political convention comes to Fairbanks: Alaska Republicans have lots of tackle come April

News-Miner opinion: The April 21-23 gathering of up to 350 delegates, activists and leaders at the Westmark Hotel & Conference Center should provide a springtime economic shot in the arm for downtown businesses.

Delegates are expected to hash out the party’s platform, elect officers, update party rules and policies and organize for the upcoming statewide elections. They will have plenty to do.

Among seats up for grabs this year include those now held by U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Congressman Don Young, Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer, all Republicans. There also are seats in the state Senate and House, and judicial retention votes. The picture in some state races remains clouded because of pending lawsuits challenging Alaska’s redistricting plan and because the deadline to file declarations of candidacy for office is months away, on June 1.

This year will also see the first Alaska election under the state’s new voting system, narrowly approved by voters last year. Alaska is only the second state, behind Maine, to adopt the system. The Alaska Supreme Court ruled in favor of ranked choice voting on Friday after a lawsuit challenged its constitutionality.

Alaska’s new electoral system — also in place in about two dozen cities across the nation — would do away with partisan party primary elections. Instead, all candidates, of all political persuasions, would square off in an Aug. 16 primary contest, in what is known as a “jungle” primary election, first created in Louisiana in 1977.

The top four vote-getters for each office would advance to the general election Nov. 8, where the contest would be decided by ranked choice voting. Voters would pick their four choices by order of preference.

If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of first-choice votes, the lowest-ranked candidate is eliminated and votes cast by his or her supporters would be redistributed to their second choices. The process repeats until a candidate wins a majority.

As delegates to the GOP convention this spring are likely to conclude, it is going to be a busy year. Fairbanks welcomes them.

