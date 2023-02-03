A need for new awareness after two persons die in Alaska polar bear attack

In a recent visit to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, Gov. Mike Dunleavy reflected on the two unfortunate deaths. With shrinking habitat, “you may see more of them on our land,” he said. “They can adapt is what my understanding is in talking with scientists, and they’re going to adapt to this [changing] environment,” Dunleavy said.
Our view is that village elders, law enforcement and regular citizens should encourage awareness in residents and visiting workers in towns along the Bering Strait, North Slope and Prudhoe Bay.
Certainly, there is no way to predict whether a polar bear will attack or just decide to wander away without molesting humans. The polar bear in Wales chased several individuals prior to killing the mother and son. The bear who killed the mother and son was shot and killed by a resident.
Conventional wisdom dictates that if you are away from designated safety zones and are close enough to see a bear’s face, you should assume the worst, pocket your camera, locate an escape route downwind of the bear that takes you clear of danger, and back away quietly, according to a pamphlet published by Canadian government agencies. Running is a bad idea because it can convince the bear you are prey.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommends that residents of remote towns such as Wales try certain deterrence measures. Fish and Wildlife recommends erecting barriers such as rigid chain-link fences to keep bears from accessing buildings. It recommends having sturdy protective shelters called bear exclusion cages for people to safely hide if polar bears are on the prowl. Bear resistant trash containers with industry standard locks to keep polar bears from becoming food conditioned are another must. More active measures include hazing bears away from the area with airhorns, perimeter alarms, firecrackers and other loud acoustic devices.
Our view at the News-Miner is that we also are concerned with the well being of polar bears as well as the safety of citizens. Extinction is a definite possibility for these magnificent mammals. Frequent comprehensive studies on the health and well being of polar bears will also help wildlife specialists track the number of remaining bears.