A need for new awareness after two persons die in Alaska polar bear attack

In a recent visit to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, Gov. Mike Dunleavy reflected on the two unfortunate deaths. With shrinking habitat, “you may see more of them on our land,” he said. “They can adapt is what my understanding is in talking with scientists, and they’re going to adapt to this [changing] environment,” Dunleavy said.

Our view is that village elders, law enforcement and regular citizens should encourage awareness in residents and visiting workers in towns along the Bering Strait, North Slope and Prudhoe Bay.

