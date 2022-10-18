A Malemute state title, winter arrives, and those dang gas prices

THUMBS UP — Lathrop’s state win: Two years, two back-to-back titles. Lathrop High School defeated Soldotna High 21-18 during the state football playoffs Saturday at Service High School in Anchorage. It is the second consecutive Division II State Championship win for the Malemutes. Wins like this go beyond just the football team; they extend to the players’ families and coaches, supporters, cheerleaders and band members, the school and school district, and the community as a whole. It’s a sense of pride to be home to state champions, and that’s certainly an achievement to be celebrated. Congratulations, Lathrop. Here’s to taking the title next year as well.
THUMBS DOWN — Winter shows up: Old Man Winter’s slow stroll into Alaska turned into a sprint last week, blasting parts of the Interior with the first snowstorm of the season. With that, winter showed up. As the snow and cold crept across the Tanana Valley, emergency services saw what they see almost every year about this time — a lot of car accidents. Between breakup and freeze-up, we Alaskans put driving on ice and snow out of our minds until that first wintery blast hits. It brings a sharp learning curve as we’re reminded to slow down. “Take a little extra time,” Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee said. “Give yourself a little bit of extra time to get where you need to go, and slow down.” That’s good advice not just for the first icy blast of the season but all winter, too. It’s better to be safe and arrive late to your destination rather than rolling into a ditch — or worse — rolling into a fatal situation.
THUMBS UP — Getting involved: At a recent Fairbanks City Council meeting, the Clay Street Cemetery Commission spoke of an ugly reality: It needs younger members. The commission is tasked with taking care of the 119-year-old cemetery in downtown Fairbanks. The commission approached the council to ask for a change in the requirement that members live in the city limits, citing a need for younger members. “We need people who can lift 60 pounds of rock, who can dig through the soil and be out there for hours all summer long,” commission member Aldean Kilbourn said. “The grave markers themselves are about 90 pounds and at 71, it’s getting harder for me to lift them.” The council approved the change, allowing for residents outside the city to join. The hope is younger, more tech-savvy residents will sign up. It’s a problem not just for the Clay Street Cemetery Commission, but for many service groups. Rotary, Kiwanis, the Masons and Eastern Star — across the nation, service and community groups are seeing declining memberships. If you can, look into some of our local groups and consider what you could offer. A thriving community needs a backbone of support, and that’s something these groups provide.
THUMBS DOWN — Gas prices: They’re up, they’re down, they’re back up, they’re up even higher, up some more, now down, back up — it’s a never ending gas price roller coaster. It’s such a yo-yo that state Sen. Scott Kawasaki of Fairbanks and Sen. Bill Wielechowski of Anchorage wrote a letter to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to open an investigation into fuel prices, citing price gouging. “The Department is aware of the sharp increases in gas prices in the state and will be reaching out to Senators Kawasaki and Wielechowski directly regarding the concerns they have raised,” reads an email from the Department of Law’s Patty Sullivan, who also said the department has received numerous complaints of gouging. Kawasaki was in the state House in 2008 and 2009 when the attorney general, House Judiciary Committee and Legislative Research Services Agency investigated excessively high fuel prices. At that time, prices were less than what Alaskans are paying now, Kawasaki said. Investigators determined that refineries were taking high profit margins. After the report came out, gas prices dropped, Kawasaki said. Maybe it’s time for another report.