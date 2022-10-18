 Skip to main content
THUMBS UP, THUMBS DONE

A Malemute state title, winter arrives, and those dang gas prices

THUMBS UP — Lathrop’s state win: Two years, two back-to-back titles. Lathrop High School defeated Soldotna High 21-18 during the state football playoffs Saturday at Service High School in Anchorage. It is the second consecutive Division II State Championship win for the Malemutes. Wins like this go beyond just the football team; they extend to the players’ families and coaches, supporters, cheerleaders and band members, the school and school district, and the community as a whole. It’s a sense of pride to be home to state champions, and that’s certainly an achievement to be celebrated. Congratulations, Lathrop. Here’s to taking the title next year as well.

THUMBS DOWN — Winter shows up: Old Man Winter’s slow stroll into Alaska turned into a sprint last week, blasting parts of the Interior with the first snowstorm of the season. With that, winter showed up. As the snow and cold crept across the Tanana Valley, emergency services saw what they see almost every year about this time — a lot of car accidents. Between breakup and freeze-up, we Alaskans put driving on ice and snow out of our minds until that first wintery blast hits. It brings a sharp learning curve as we’re reminded to slow down. “Take a little extra time,” Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee said. “Give yourself a little bit of extra time to get where you need to go, and slow down.” That’s good advice not just for the first icy blast of the season but all winter, too. It’s better to be safe and arrive late to your destination rather than rolling into a ditch — or worse — rolling into a fatal situation.

