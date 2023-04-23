A long and winding road before Alaska LNG reaches Japan's door

News-Miner opinion: The Daily News-Miner watched with interest the announcement of the Department of Energy’s approval of exports o liquefied natural gas to international markets from the Alaska Arctic. The White House offered no comment on the project’s future viability, but Joe Biden in the past argued a need for energy independence.
The approval does mean Alaska Gasoline Development Corporation (AGDC) conceivable could export LNG to certain Asian markets—most significantly to Japan—in about a decade.
We like the fact the U.S. now can compete with Putin’s Russia for a sizable bite of Asia’s trade. We also like the project’s potential for proving an energy source with the potential for serving the public while producing diminished emissions.
However, we forecast a long hard road ahead for AGDC before the corporation can connect all dots to obtain additional necessary permits, acquire investors, and sign contracts with deep pocketed Asian nations. Then, too, there most certainly will be delays due to litigation from environmental organizations.
Having said that, we applaud the DOE’s approval and see it as a good start in the ongoing challenge for the world to reduce carbon emissions while trying to meet the world’s energy needs.