A license to skill: Alaska State Council of the Arts brings art into cars, homes and communities

Fireweed in Denali

Courtesy of the Alaska Arts & Culture Foundation

Sabrina Kessakorn of Anchorage won the annual Alaska Artistic License Plate competition win her design “Fireweed in Denali.”

 Courtesy of the Alaska Arts & Culture Foundation

News-Miner opinion: The Arts Artistic License Plate competition has resulted in an attractive winning plate chosen by Alaska voters. The chosen design depicts the ubiquitous wildflower fireweed with Denali in the backdrop.

The News-Miner congratulates Sabrina Kessakorn for her winning plate, going up against five impressive runners-up. We also wish to recognize the Alaska State Council of the Arts (ASCA) for sponsoring the competition highlighting artistic expression in the state. We appreciate the fact that the ASCA benefits artists in all areas, which in turn benefits all in our state. In addition to the license plate competition, the council funds local artists, offers grants, puts artists in schools, and offers any number of events. The council and its staff offers support and recognition that encourages young and new artists, while offering performance opportunities for higher profile, known artists that bring them opportunities to share their talents with wider audiences. In a nutshell, an arts council is a guardian of a state’s culture and creative heritage, and it is also important for the showcasing of cultural programs that certainly benefit Alaska tourism, scholarship and provide job opportunities as well. Of importance, our state’s people, including youth, develop a greater appreciation and understanding of the arts.

