A license to skill: Alaska State Council of the Arts brings art into cars, homes and communities

News-Miner opinion: The Arts Artistic License Plate competition has resulted in an attractive winning plate chosen by Alaska voters. The chosen design depicts the ubiquitous wildflower fireweed with Denali in the backdrop.
The News-Miner congratulates Sabrina Kessakorn for her winning plate, going up against five impressive runners-up. We also wish to recognize the Alaska State Council of the Arts (ASCA) for sponsoring the competition highlighting artistic expression in the state. We appreciate the fact that the ASCA benefits artists in all areas, which in turn benefits all in our state. In addition to the license plate competition, the council funds local artists, offers grants, puts artists in schools, and offers any number of events. The council and its staff offers support and recognition that encourages young and new artists, while offering performance opportunities for higher profile, known artists that bring them opportunities to share their talents with wider audiences. In a nutshell, an arts council is a guardian of a state’s culture and creative heritage, and it is also important for the showcasing of cultural programs that certainly benefit Alaska tourism, scholarship and provide job opportunities as well. Of importance, our state’s people, including youth, develop a greater appreciation and understanding of the arts.
The work of the arts council celebrates a state’s multicultural groups. The Alaska Native Resource Workbook produced by ASCA with The CIRI Foundation is of primary importance into creating an awareness of resources and funding for the state’s indigenous peoples and communities. As a result, opportunities for awareness and discovery get created that otherwise would have artists working in total anonymity or even abandoning their craft. Part of the important work of ASCA is to teach artists that developing successful business practices increases the chances of devoting all or most of one’s time to art and creation. This year ASCA also served the musical community by developing its first grassroots attempt to get a handle on the depth and breadth of the state’s musical scene.
Another important aspect of a council’s work is arts education. Each year artists across the state compete for coveted residencies in Alaska schools. The immersion of artists in the classroom oftentimes stimulates youngsters to produce their own work for personal enjoyment. As well, a small number of students themselves may become practitioners in music, visual arts, creative writing, filmmaking, and folk crafts.
As an aside to the regular license plate competition, a lesser known ASCA competition allows elementary and high school students to compete. The News-Miner wishes to congratulate 2023 young winners who hail from Fairbanks, Salcha, Bethel, Anchorage and Kenai.