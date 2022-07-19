A hospital expansion and a statue, both serving Fairbanks

News-Miner opinion: When the new wing of the Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center opens today, it will mark the completion of a two-year construction project designed to expand health services to members of the Tanana Chief’s Conference, the tribal consortium over the hospital. Expanded medical services, more health care closer to home, more jobs for Interior Alaskans — these are all positives for Fairbanks.
As well, a statue unveiling is paying tribute to the first person to summit Denali — Koyukon Athabaskan guide and climber Walter Harper, who was only 20 when he reached the mountain’s top on June 7, 1913. The Walter Harper Project formed in 2019 to honor Harper, and with the help of Doyon, Limited and the Fairbanks Native Association, that honor comes to fruition today.
Both of these events — the opening of Chief Andrew Isaac’s new wing this morning and the unveiling of a 13-foot bronze Harper statue this afternoon — are momentous in their own right.
Chief Andrew Isaac opened in 2012. In 2016 former TCC President and CEO Victor Joseph told the News-Miner the hospital would have to start expanding by 2020 to accommodate a growing Alaska Native population. He was right. Today’s expanded wing includes a surgery center, ophthalmology and audiology centers, and an oncology facility that will offer specialized cancer treatments. The prospect of more health care in Interior Alaska with services and treatments closer to home is a relief for tribal members or elders who might not be able to make a trip to Anchorage to see a surgeon or get a chemotherapy treatment. Better health care closer to home is a vision that Tanana Chiefs has had for some time. Now it is a reality.
The Walter Harper Project’s goal of honoring its namesake picked up traction in 2020 when the state celebrated the first Walter Harper Day. Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a bill by Sen. Click Bishop into law in April 2020 designating June 7 — the anniversary of Harper’s historic ascent — as a day to honor Harper. With that came a growing interest in the climber’s life. Now, three years after the project’s formation, the public will get its first look at the statue and six interpretive panels about Harper and the expedition to the top of Denali when the unveiling happens at 4 p.m. at 1 Doyon Place.
These events sharing a single day — a hospital wing’s opening and a statue honoring the first climber to summit Denali — are a welcome addition to Fairbanks, not only for our history but for our future as well.