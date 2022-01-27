A harmonious start to the 32nd Alaska Legislature

News-Miner opinion: With minimal fanfare, few headlines and a distinct lack of acrimony — except for a minor kerfuffle over the wearing of masks by its members — the first week of the second regular session of the 32nd Alaska Legislature is history.
Both chambers gaveled in Jan. 18, as this newspaper reported, with “speeches and shout-outs for family members, constituents and staff.”
That is a far cry from the body’s train wreck of a first regular session last year. The House could not even begin work for the first 30 days as lawmakers slugged it out over who would be in charge. Before it was over, there were four special legislative sessions in addition to the regular session. In all, the Legislative Information Office says lawmakers last year were in regular or special session for 217 days, a record.
Mind you, the state constitution initially had no provision for a session limit, but voters amended it in 1984 to set session length at 121 days. A narrowly passed 2006 voter initiative cut the session’s length to 90 days, beginning in 2008, although the limit largely has been ignored.
There are many factors which make this session much different than last year’s. First and foremost, this is an election year and lawmakers likely will rather be at home drumming up votes than being trapped in Juneau. After all, 59 of the Legislature’s 60 seat are up for election this year. This may not be the time for lawmakers to stir up a hornet’s nest. Add to that higher oil prices, a robust and growing Permanent Fund, and an influx of billions in federal infrastructure funding, all of which has greatly improved Alaska’s fiscal picture.
Those also are factors that make it easier for lawmakers to coast in an election year and avoid hard choices on budget or revenues questions — and may even make it more difficult to reach any agreement on a long-delayed fiscal plan for the state. It could also make it tougher to reach a decision on the Permanent Fund dividend’s part in such a plan. Will we have one? How large? How will it be calculated?
Those questions have snarled the Legislature for years and may again take center stage, further delaying meaningful work.
This session, being already organized on day one, has a leg up on last year’s. Our fervent hope is this year’s will not simply be a replay of last year or any recent year where the battle over the size of the dividend sucked all the air out of the room.
It would be wonderful if lawmakers finally realized a larger dividend simply is not realistic anymore; that battling over it again and again is a waste of time and effort. Alaska has other pressing issues — education funding, election reform, and health and transportation, for instance — which require their immediate attention. Then there is the push for a constitutional convention, a long-term fiscal plan and identifying revenue sources. There is plenty to keep lawmakers busy.
But it is early and with only a week or so under its belt, the Legislature still is finding its way so we can remain hopeful for a civil and productive session.
Time will tell.