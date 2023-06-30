A green thumbs down on ag property tax exemptions

News-Miner opinion: We wish to draw attention to a planned Oct. 3 vote in the Fairbanks North Star Borough that was sponsored recently regarding a property tax exemption connected to agricultural buildings.
The exemption covers structures for agricultural purposes and include greenhouses for growing crops intended for human consumption, buildings used for animal feed storage/processing, and structures such as barns to house livestock. As it now stands, a minimum of 10% of an individual farmer’s gross annual income must come from farming activity directly to food production.
The News-Miner recognizes the state’s long-standing issues with food instability and the ever-soaring costs incurred by local farmers and growers bringing food to Alaska tables. Nonetheless, we recommend that voters defeat the property tax exemption measure as it now is presented to voters, or alternatively that the borough increase the threshold from 10% to 51% or more.
Alternatively, perhaps the borough could require exemption appliers to sell over a certain threshold amount, not just a percentage The current low threshold percentage will quickly lead to a backbreaking backload of applications from would-be farmers for the borough to process.
While we support for-profit farmers and share their concern for high costs associated with importing feed and fertilizer, we foresee problems ahead with subsistence growers whose food is grown primarily for their own tables.