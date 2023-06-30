 Skip to main content
A green thumbs down on ag property tax exemptions

News-Miner opinion: We wish to draw attention to a planned Oct. 3 vote in the Fairbanks North Star Borough that was sponsored recently regarding a property tax exemption connected to agricultural buildings.

The exemption covers structures for agricultural purposes and include greenhouses for growing crops intended for human consumption, buildings used for animal feed storage/processing, and structures such as barns to house livestock. As it now stands, a minimum of 10% of an individual farmer’s gross annual income must come from farming activity directly to food production.

